President Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee shared on Sunday that the president will be holding a rally in the city of Dalton in Georgia on January 4, 2021, which is the night before the crucial Senate runoff election of the state.

To keep the Senate majority, Republicans need to hold onto at least one of the Senate seats. In contrast, the Democrats need to secure both wins to establish a 50-50 tie, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harries having the vote for the tie-breaker.

On Sunday night, Trump tweeted that on behalf of the two senators, @KLoeffler ( Kelly Loeffler) and @sendavidperdue (David Perdue), he will be going to Georgia on Monday night, January 4, to execute a huge and wonderful rally as it is so important for the country that they will have the victory.

Trump announced that he would be going to Georgia just hours before the White House announcement that Trump already signed a $900 billion COVID-19 economic relief bill, bundles with a $1.4 trillion government spending bill.

For almost a week, the refusal of signing by Trump had placed David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, both Republican senators in a rough spot ahead of the runoff, as both of them voted for it to be passed.

But after Trump signed the bill, Loeffler and Perdue immediately issued statements thanking Trump for his approval.

None among Loeffler or Perdue has won 50% of the vote in November, which forced the runoff elections.

David Perdue led against his Democratic opponent Jon Ossoff. Still, he failed to reach 50% of the votes. At the same time, Loeffler's rival Rapahel Warnock received the most votes in their race however, with Republican Congressman Doug Collins and Loeffler combined, they received more votes than him, which resulted in the runoff elections.

According to CBS News, the Senatorial race in the state of Georgia has attracted a vast amount of money as Ossoff became the most-funded senate candidate of all time last week, as he raised $107 million in the span of October 15 up to December 15 alone.

At the previous rally of Trump in Georgia, he stated that he won the election, particularly in Georgia.

With the confirmation made by the Electoral College regarding the win of Biden on December 14 and a slew of lawsuits challenging the results of the election failing in the courtroom, Trump has pinned his hopes of overturning the results of the election on both houses of Congress agreeing to object to the results in a number of key states when they meet to count the votes on January 6, The Hill reported.

However, Democrats who hold a majority in the House of Representatives and Mitch McConnell, the Senate Majority Leader, asked GOP senators last week not to object to the elections' results when the joint session will convene, Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Republican Senator from South Dakota and the majority whip, John Thune, shared that the attempt to toss out the state's electoral votes is just not going anywhere.

He also mentioned to the reporters on December 21 that it would go down like a shot dog in the Senate.

