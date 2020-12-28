On Sunday, investigators said that the suspect in the Christmas morning explosion that rocked downtown Nashville, Tennessee, was identified as Anthony Quinn Warner. Warner, 63, died in the blast.

In a conference, authorities said both state and federal investigators matched DNA from the explosion scene to items collected from Warner and his relatives.

In charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Memphis field office, Special Agent Douglas Korenski said, investigators also matched an RV identification number that officials say blew up to a vehicle registered by Warner.

Korenski further explained that the surveillance video attained by investigators displayed that no one else was seen walking around the vehicle at the time of the blast.

Chief of the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, John Drake, said, "We can tell you Anthony Warner is the man believed to be accountable for this horrible crime."

U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee, Donald Q. Cochran, added that Warner was "present" when the "bomb" detonated and died on the Nashville explosion spot.

As for the explosive used at the Nashville explosion, the officials, however, still refused to say whether they had determined what kind of explosives had been used or not.

As for the suspects' probable reason to blast Nashville, Korenski said investigators were still at work to detect a possible motive for the blast, which occurred on Dec. 25 at 6:30 a.m. local time, as police officers were retorting to reports of gunfire in the area.

At the same news conference, Metropolitan Nashville Police Officers James Wells and Amanda Topping said they were near the end of their shifts when a fellow officer, Tyler Luellen, called for backup at a possible shooting.

Upon arrival at the Nashville bombing site, the responding officers heard audio of a recording of a woman's voice from an RV that told people to evacuate and that a bomb was inside. Also, at one point, the RV vehicle was broadcasting the song "Downtown," by Petula Clark and then heard a warning of an imminent explosion coming from the same speaker system in the RV, which was parked right outside an AT&T building.

Topping said she was tasked to stay with her car was watching the road while everyone else began to evacuate the building closest to the RV, which made her a bit antsy. She started toward a small group of officers who came out of the building until she noticed Wells by the RV and changed course.

In a separate news conference earlier Sunday, James Wells, described after the vehicle detonated, losing his footing, and temporarily, his hearing.

AT&T said in a statement, among the 41 businesses that were damaged in the blast, their building suffered "significant" damage. Still, they had restored power to multiple floors of the building and deployed 25 temporary satellite cell towers to the city. More or less, 90 percent of AT&T's wireless network was working again.

Among the affected due to the blast was Nashville's 911 system, which got temporarily disrupted, planes at Nashville International Airport were grounded, and service was interrupted in Kentucky and Alabama.

