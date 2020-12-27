According to two law enforcement sources with direct knowledge of the investigation, the Nashville Christmas morning explosion is now believed a result of a suicide bombing as the probe team looks more into it.

On Saturday, Officers have hitherto said human remains were recovered at the bombing site in downtown Nashville, and an FBI official said agents are not looking for another suspect.

Jason Pack, an FBI spokesman, shared that investigators are conducting a "court-authorized activity" at home in Antioch, just southeast of Nashville after a tip about the vehicle involved in the explosion led law enforcement to the Antioch home, according to a law enforcement official.

The pack would not confirm who lives at the house but said bomb technicians cleared the home to guarantee that the evidence team is safe to enter as investigators are now waiting for their arrival. Last night, neighbor Steve Schmoldt said that his wife noticed law enforcement trucks in the area.

Through Google Maps Street View, a recreational vehicle appears to match the one law enforcement seen at Antioch home and has asked the public for information. The officials' source said investigators believe the RV in the photos is the same RV at the center of the explosion, but they can't be sure since it was wrecked in the explosion.

On Friday, 6:30 AM, originating from a parked RV, a loud computerized voice urged people to evacuate and warned the vehicle would explode in minutes. The blast occurred with at least three people left injured, set some other cars on fire, some buildings destroyed on the block, and cut wireless service in much of the region.

In a news conference on Saturday, authorities provided little new info about how the probe was progressing. Still, Douglas Korneski, FBI Special Agent in Charge, said investigators were working the case on "several fronts," which involves the FBI's Quantico, Virginia behavioral analysis unit, and roughly 250 FBI personnel working on the scene with law enforcement partners.

On the other hand, several law enforcement sources tell, there are no signs of an active manhunt, an indication that agents are not looking for someone who still poses a threat to the public.

AS the investigation continues, Korneski said, "We can't confirm any individuals or anybody that we've identified, at this point we are not prepared to identify any single individual. Investigators don't have any sign that they are looking for another subject. He added that there is no hint of other "explosive threats," and no other explosive devices were discovered during area sweep."

Among the fonts investigators consider, sources say, is whether the AT&T transmission building that sustained damage in the blast was the target of the explosion. Korneski said, "We are looking at every possible motive."

Nashville Mayor John Cooper said, "It was clearly done when nobody was going to be around," on Friday. He believes the explosion was "intentional," and the explosion indicates that this was no attempt at mass murder.

The blast ripped on Second Avenue in Nashville, which is full of historic buildings, and into 41 businesses.

