As the Covid-19 continues to ravage the whole world and the pandemic continues to affect the everyday lives of people of every race, scientists from different parts of the world rush to take the fight to the next level through Covid-19 vaccines.

The invention of the vaccine to counter the effects seems to be the answer to counter-attack against this deadly virus. However, since WHO still advises that even with vaccines from different pharmaceutical companies are reaching their peak, health protocols are still needed to be implemented.

For example, the United States aims to provide vaccines for 20 million people before the end of the year. However, delivering the vaccines takes longer than the country's government had expected to reach the people's arms.

According to Operation Warp Speed, the group leading the distribution of Covid-19 vaccines, 15.5 million doses will arrive in the country by the end of the year, and the remaining 4.5 million doses of vaccines between the 4th and the 6th of January next year.

The vaccines' rollout was slower than the federal officials expected, with only a million Americans receiving their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine as per the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's report. Delays in hospitals due to numbers of patients and several mistakes on deliveries on the part of the government officials where vaccine doses were rerouted before dropping on the wrong place can be seen as the cause of the slow administration of vaccines.

Experts worldwide doubt this goal of the United States since an immunization program requires a lot of work and planning. It does not only mean that having millions of vaccines on your inventory would mean victory. The country also has to have enough needles and bottles and workers trained on administering the vaccine.

Even with a few bumps on the plan, seven days before the end of the year, Army General Gustave Perna, overseeing logistics for the Operation Warp Speed, says that the United States government has done an excellent job so far and is still learning with the process getting better as time goes by. The authorization of Moderna's vaccine by the country's Food and Drug Administration is also a massive step in ramping up the government's immunization plan.

On the other hand, the first pharmaceutical company to be authorized for emergency use, Pfizer and BioNTech, reached an agreement with the administration to supply 100 million doses of vaccines by the end of July.

The vaccination program is undoubtedly slower than the officials' expectations, with various factors to be considered that affect its speedy delivery to every American citizen's arms. Vaccines are also needed to be under a freezing temperature aside from an immense number of vials and bottles required to store and protect such vaccines.

