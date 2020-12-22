According to the Russian opposition leader Navalny, he alleged that he was poisoned. He also tricked a confession from an FSB agent to confirm the attempt on his life.

According to the Russian opposition leader, Alexei Navalny claimed his poison attack was made by a security agent. He added that the FSB domestic intelligence agency had marked him for death.

The attempt on his life was part of a plan to silence him as a critic of Putin. His assassin placed the poison in his underwear as well, reported Strait Times.

Writing a blog post about the attempt on his life sanctioned by the Kremlin, he said that someone called Konstantin Kudryavtsev was involved. He was alleged to know about chemical warfare with the Federal Security Service.

Navalny reportedly called the operative, who went after him. He got all the details about the poisoning as well. He wrote everything on Twitter.

He said that he hid his real mobile number and told the FSB agent that he was an aide to Security Council chief Nikolai Patrushev. When the agent did not suspect anything amiss, he asked for information to make an official report of his poisoning.

Sources say that he did not prove any of his claims; in voice analysis, it was Kudryavtsev on the other end if there was any doubt of his claims.

To further prove that he was calling the Russian agent, an audio recording and written transcript of the call's conversation were including. Another plus is a video of him during the actual conversation.

During the audio clip, the operative voice sounded hesitant and cautious at the start of the conversation. It showed why the Russian dissident was able to survive the assassination attempt.

Russian officials did not make any comment after the release of the blog post.

Naval was on a flight originating from Siberia to Moscow last August, and he felt sick soon after. He was hospitalized from graver symptoms in Omsk; later, he had to get treatment in Berlin and got airlifted.

A media report conducted by the Bellingcat investigative website a week ago had explosive details revealed. This report mentioned that Navalny had been shadowed by chemical weapons experts connected to the FSB for years. Photos and names of these operatives were mentioned in the report.

Sources mention that Russian President Vladimir Putin had denied the report on the Navalny affair. He said if Russia's security services hounded him, he would be dead already.

In his blog post on Monday, Navalny said that he accessed the phone numbers of the security operatives assigned to him. He called everyone until someone would answer his call. He identified Kudryavtsev, who answered him.

Kudryavtsev said on the call that the emergency landing in Omsk was not part of the plan. It changed things for the operation on Navalny.

His target would not have survived if they did not stop Omsk. The plan went awry, and the target survived the chemical attack.

The operative gave details of placing the poison in the underwear of Navalny. Next, Kudryavtsev and another agent went to Omsk to get rid of the evidence on his clothing. The operative role was never verified too.

