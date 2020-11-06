Sources say that Vladimir Putin is ready to give up the Russian presidency next year. Allegedly he may be starting to have symptoms of Parkinson's Disease.

For many, this is very serious, are fearing the implications on the Russian strongman. Who has ruled for a long-time, accord to claims by sources from Moscow, reported The Sun.

Kremlin watchers have noticed the 68-year-old strongman, evincing possible sign of the dreaded disease? The disease has struck many celebrities and politicians at some point; one famous sufferer is Mohammad Ali.

Analysts have claimed that the Russian president's glamorous ex-gymnast lover Alina Kabaeva, 37, asks him to end his term. For many, she is 'Russia's most flexible woman,' as known publicly.

Citing an example, in one video, the Russian president has his legs that were constantly moving. Another observation is that he might have felt a bit of pain while holding a chair armrest.

Holding a pen, sharp-eyed observers have seen his fingers twitch. He had a cup that is speculated to be strong pain killers.

In Russia, the former Soviet Union, he ruled for twenty years but only second to Stalin. He might not be the president for long, as the new law will be made to seat him as a senator for life when he steps down.

Putin started a precedent himself by rushing a new bill through parliament that gives him perks. These perks are immunity from getting charged, prosecuted, and state perks till he dies.

According to Moscow political scientist Professor Valery Solovei, Putin might have Parkinson's but denies it.

The Russian academic added that the partner of the president, with the presidential daughters: Maria Vorontsova, 35 and Katerina Tikhonova, 34, is begging him to quit. All have fears for the ageing politician's wellbeing.

He added that Putin's family has a lot of influence, and it supports him as well. In January 2020, the handover will be made public to his successor in office.

One relevant speculation is that the president will choose his successor, who will be next in line for his position when he steps down.

Speculation that Putin might have the disease has roots in 2015. A group researcher from the Netherlands Radboud University Medical Centre, Nijmegen, said that there are signs in Putin's gait that might be Parkinson's.

Researchers also notice how the Russian strongman has his left arm stiff and immobile on his side, but his right arm moves and swings.

While in giving speeches, his arms held different positions when examined. The right is more natural and relaxed, but his left arm is held straight.

Other scientists have seen this research, and they agreed that there are fewer arm swings on just one side. It will be a sign, according to Medical News Today.

The team who observed that it might be the gunslingers walk taught to KGB agents keeps arms close to the left side.

These were just considered rumors that Putin's staff just dismissed before he leaves office next year.

Kremlin officials have denied that Vladimir Putin might be in the early stages of Parkinson's disease. Ensuring he is in optimal health-their pictures of the Russian in activities are normal.

