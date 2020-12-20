For three weeks, DC will close indoor dining commencing on Wednesday evening, according to officials. It will become the most recent local jurisdiction to take such a step in the face of a surge in COVID-19 cases, leaving a number of restaurant owners wondering how their businesses will thrive.

Indoor Dining to Be Banned in DC For Christmas, New Year's

The order by Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) extends the city's public health emergency through March 31 and stated museums in the District should also close and libraries must revert back to merely drop-off or pickup service.

According to Mayor Bowser, DC is slated to ban indoor dining beginning on December 23 at 10 PM and continuing until 5 AM on January 15. The order extends the public health emergency and state of emergency for Washington, D.C. through March 31, 2021.

The Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington sent out an e-mail to members indicating an official notification is slated to transpire soon and that businesses must prepare to convert to delivery and takeout options. Mayor Muriel Bowser officially confirmed the news after 10 PM on Friday when she posted an executive order on Twitter, reported Washingtonian.

A number of other restrictions will be imposed to mitigate the novel coronavirus, including: closing of museums, libraries will close indoor service with patrons still being allowed to pick up or drop off materials, the Department of Recreation may merely offer reservations for fitness and individual room sessions, non-essential businesses should telework, except in-person staff required to support minimum business operations, and that the DC Circulator National Mall route is suspended. The declaration arrived following a number of sources tipping off FOX 5 regarding the move.

The new restrictions were confirmed by Andrew Kline, general counsel for Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington, reported Washington Business Journal.

DC is joining a growing list of cities closing indoor dining at restaurants, as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations spike accross the United States.

Mayor Bowser's office remarked the indoor dining ban would run "for a few weeks," without specifying when restaurants would be able to seat diners inside again.

The news comes prior to Christmas, as the city's COVID-19 tracker continues to display a high daily case rate with over 35 new cases every day per 100,000 people.

A city official with knowledge of the declaration confirmed the halt starting Wednesday.

Amid the ban, restaurants could continue outdoor dining and delivery services.

The restrictions follows another menacing week for local COVID-19 numbers when hospitalizations and fatalities continued to increase. DC officials noted from the new order that the number of ICU patients and hospitalizations has doubled this past month.

Bowser released the order, which indicates the halting to such activities lasts until January 15.

Barred in DC initally tweeted the news on Friday morning and was confirmed by Washington City Paper.

The current situation is that DC restaurants, retail stores, grocery stores, and religious houses are held to 25% indoor capacity, with a maximum of 250 individuals.

According to the order, "District residents are strongly advised to limit their activities to essential activities and travel, including work, school, childcare, government services, medical needs, food, supplies, and exercise," reported WJLA.

