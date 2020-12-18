Daytime talk show host Ellen DeGeneres is speaking out regarding one of her symptoms of COVID-19 after she tested positive for the virus.

Positive For COVID-19, Highlights One Symptom

The 62-year-old provided fans an update on her condition on Wednesday. She shared in a video that she is feeling "100 percent," although she learned "excruciating back pain" is a symptom amongst those who have contracted the respiratory illness.

The host captioned an Instagram video. "One thing that they don't tell you is that you get, somehow, excruciating back pain. Didn't know that was a symptom, but I talked to some other people -- back pain. Who knew? How come? Back pain. Bad."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) do not specifically identify back pain as a COVID-19 symptom. However, the CDC does indicate muscle and body aches could be a symptom.

She appeared drawn with quite a weakened voice, but DeGeneres still did a comic bit in which she played Connect Four.

DeGeneres divulged a week ago that she had contracted the novel coronavirus.

To make her mind busy off the surprising symptom, DeGeneres was enjoying a game of Connect Four with her wife, actress Portia de Rossi, who was also tested for the virus.

DeGeneres is one of the most famous people to have contracted COVID-19 amid the global health crisis.

She did not expound on what type of back pain she experienced and where exactly the pain came from.

Some doctors have already noticed back pain in patients who tested positive for COVID-19.

Other telltale signals of the virus are dry cough, fever or chills, fatigue, shortness of breath, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea.

According to the CDC, emergency warning signs indicated patients should get to an emergency room, which includes persistent pain or pressure in the chest, difficulty breathing, inability to wake or stay awake, new confusion, and bluish lips or face.

DeGeneres wrote on Twitter, "Fortunately, I'm feeling fine right now. Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines."

Another peculiar symptom of COVID-19 that could last for weeks or even months after the other symptoms have been resolved is the loss of the sense of taste and smell.

"The Ellen DeGeneres Show" has halted production up until following the holidays.

