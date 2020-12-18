United States Vice President Mike Pence was administered the COVID-19 vaccine on live television on Friday morning in a move designed to acknowledge to the American public that the newly-approved vaccine is safe.

Pence, second lady Karen Pence, and Surgeon General Jerome Adams had their jabs at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building near the White House.

He received the COVID-19 vaccine in front of journalists and TV cameras as part of President Donald Trump's administration's efforts to bring confidence among the American public on its efficacy.

Pence remarked he could not feel a thing when he was jabbed. He touted the day as a "truly inspiring day."

While Pence received his dose, President Trump planted doubts against the vaccine's approval.

Spain, too, decided to start the mass inoculation drive while South Korea is still grappling with the prevalence of the novel coronavirus, reported WION.

Pence's receiving of the vaccine comes as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) prepares to authorize a second coronavirus vaccine created by biotech company Moderna. An FDA panel endorsed the said vaccine to be highly effective in clinical trials, paving the path for approval, reported The Washington Post.

Pence is currently the highest-ranking United States official to roll up his sleeve to advocate public confidence in the vaccine's safety. He was administered the shot in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington under a sign that read "SAFE and EFFECTIVE."

He was wearing a short-sleeve dress shirt during the vaccination. He pushed up his sleeve to get jabbed, appearing to be smiling underneath his face mask, and did not watch as he was administered the vaccine by a Walter Reed National Military Medical Center member.

After his immunization, the vice president stated, "Confidence in the vaccine is what brings us here this morning. I didn't feel a thing. Well done," reported The Guardian.

The significant televised event came one day following the FDA's vaccine advisory panel's endorsement of the Moderna vaccine for emergency use.

Pence celebrated the shot as "a medical miracle" that may eventually mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday, both of them will get inoculated in the next few days.

Also, according to the vice president, he and the second lady were more than delighted to step forward to take the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine.

President-elect Joe Biden will reportedly also be administered a vaccine shot in public next week.

The vice president has taken an increasingly visible role in underscoring the safety and efficacy of the shots, involving touring a vaccine production facility this week.

Pence did not flinch during the quick prick, nor did his wife, Karen, or Adams.

The vaccine was created by Pfizer-BioNTech and was approved for use in the United States one week ago.

Adams issued his gratitude to the researchers who have created the COVID019 vaccine.

