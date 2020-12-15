After rumors circulated that he will leave his top cabinet post amid mounting criticism of his performance from President Trump, Attorney general William Barr is resigning from the position and confirms the speculation.

In a tweet on Monday evening, Trump, announced the departure.

Trump shared in his tweet that he just had a very nice meeting with Attorney General Bill Barr at the White House.

The president also mentioned that their relationship has been a very good one, as Barr has done an outstanding job in his position.

Based on the letter, Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays together with his family.

Trump also added that Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen, who is an outstanding person will become the Acting Attorney General and Highly respected Richard Donoghue will be taking over the duties of Deputy Attorney General, the president also thanked them for their service.

The President even tweeted a copy of the resignation letter of Barr, a letter that largely praised Trump and also states that he will depart from his job on the 23rd of December as he is going to spend the next week wrapping up a few remaining matters that are important to the Administration, CNN reported.

Barr wrote to the president that his record is all the more historic as for him, Trump accomplished it while facing the relentless and implacable resistance.

According to The Guardian, Barr also includes in the letter that in the victory speech of Trump in 2016, the president even reached out to his opponents at that time and called them to work together for the benefit of the American people was immediately met by a partisan onslaught against Trump in which no tactic, no matter how deceitful and abusive, was out of bounds.

Aside from praising Trump because of his various initiatives in nominating several judges and supporting the police during protests and riots this year, he also emphasized that only a few could have weathered these attacks, and much less forge ahead with a positive program for the country.

The news regarding the said resignation came in after members of the Electoral College from California made the win of President-elect Joe Biden official.

Recently, Trump began expressing his frustration with the handling of the Justice Department by Barr, especially for failing to deliver charges against his rivals in the politics, which includes Hilary Clinton for their role in the investigation into his campaign in 2016.

It was also the declaration made by Barr last week that the Justice had unveiled that there is no evidence for the said widespread voter fraud, which is repeatedly claimed by Trump, which angered the commander-in-chief.

In an interview last Tuesday, Barr shared that to date, tehy have not seen any fraud on a scale that could result in a different outcome during the election.

Two days later after that statement of Barr, during the interview in the Oval Office, Trump accused Barr of not looking very hard into the details and pieces of evidence., and he even called the probe a disappointment, the New York Post reported.

