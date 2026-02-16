Tech

iOS 26.4 Beta Lets You Generate Custom Apple Music Playlists Instantly Using Just Text Prompt

The AI-powered playlist creation made easier for Apple Music fans.

Apple is improving music discovery with a new feature in the iOS 26.4 beta: Playlist Playground.

For those curious about this update, it's an AI-driven addition to Apple Music where users can now generate fully customized playlists using nothing more than a simple text prompt. This makes curation faster, smarter, and highly personalized.

AI-Powered Playlist Creation

Apple Music

With Playlist Playground, manually selecting songs is no longer necessary. Users can type a mood, theme, or idea, such as evening breeze, city pop, dance songs, and even old songs from the '50s. Apple Music instantly generates a curated playlist of 25 songs, complete with a custom title.

MacRumors reported that this feature also supports refinement through additional prompts, giving users control over genre, vibe, or era. Further personalization options allow selection of custom cover art and a unique playlist description, creating a fully tailored music experience.

How to Access Playlist Playground

Currently available in the iOS 26.4 developer beta, Playlist Playground can be accessed by opening Apple Music, navigating to the Library tab, and tapping the "+" button to create a new playlist. If the option does not appear immediately, restarting the app or device often resolves the issue.

Like traditional playlists, creations made with Playlist Playground can be shared publicly and displayed on your Apple Music profile, making it easy to showcase personalized playlists to friends and followers.

While Playlist Playground is currently limited to developers, Apple is expected to release a public beta in the near future, with a full rollout planned for spring 2026.

