A driver ran a red light in Georgia in an attempt to evade authorities, resulting in a fatal crash. The Guatemalan driver was later identified as 38-year-old Oscar Vasquez Lopez, who was being pursued by ICE agents.

The collision took the life of Dr Linda Davis, a teacher who was reportedly heading to work, according to officials.

Details on the Pursuit

Lindsay Williams, ICE spokesperson, said on Tuesday that Lopez was facing a 2024 deportation, which prompted immigration officers to pursue him, per NBC News.

He was taken into custody, facing charges that include first-degree homicide by vehicle, reckless driving, driving without a valid licence, and failure to obey a traffic control device. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) stated that Lopez is an illegal US resident.

Williams stated that Lopez was prompted to pull over as soon as he saw the ICE-initiated traffic stop, but fled when ICE officers came towards his vehicle. Right before crashing into Dr Linda Davis' car, Lopez had reportedly made a U-turn and run a red light.

Williams then denied that ICE officers were chasing Lopez, saying, 'Chased? I wouldn't say that. They followed him until he crashed.'

ICE did not murder Linda Davis. She was killed by Oscar Vasquez Lopez, a Guatemalan native who was fleeing arrest from federal officers. He was ordered by a judge to be deported and he was evading arrest.



How far are you willing to go to blame the police? If a man rap*s a woman… — Alexandre Lores 🇺🇸🇨🇦🇨🇺 (@alexandre_lores) February 18, 2026

According to the Chatham County Police Department's press release, the crash involved another vehicle, the passengers of which sustained no injuries.

A Community Left In Shock

The victim was positively identified by the Savannah-Chatham County school officials as Dr Linda Davis, a special education teacher at Herman W. Hesse K-8 School.

The school's principal, Alonna McMullen, told CNN that Davis 'dedicated her career to ensuring that every child felt supported, valued, and capable of success.'

She also said, 'Her kindness, patience, and enthusiasm created a nurturing environment for her students and inspired those around her.'

Dr Linda Davis, along with other faculty members of the school, had reported to work that day despite the Presidents' Day holiday.

The crash, which took place less than half a mile from the school, happened as Dr Linda Davis was on her way to work, according to Sheila Blanco, school system spokesperson.

In a Facebook post, Principal Alonna McMullen called Dr Linda Davis a 'beloved member of our school family' whose loss 'has affected us deeply,' speaking to the parents of their students.

The post served as a reminder to the parents that they 'should expect and try to understand that there will be a variety of emotions and responses,' in light of the incident.

DHS: Case a 'Final Order of Removal'

The United States Secretary of Homeland Security said in a post on X on Wednesday that Oscar Vasquez-Lopez was issued a 'final order of removal' in 2024.

The post said, 'Lopez is now in custody and is being charged by the Chatham County Police Department with vehicular homicide. DHS law enforcement will continue to remove illegal aliens from all states and communities. If you are here illegally, use the CBP Home app to self-deport.'

Police said Lopez was also taken to hospital for minor injuries. According to ICE's statement, Lopez illegally entered the United States, but the details of this were unknown.

This is an utterly disgusting lie.



A Guatemalan criminal illegal alien fled from law enforcement and crashed into another vehicle, killing Linda Davis — an American citizen and beloved teacher at Hesse K-8.



This tragic loss of life at the hands of someone who shouldn't be here… pic.twitter.com/l1MvyG8Faz — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) February 17, 2026

Tricia McLaughlin, Homeland Security Assistant Secretary, addressed the media and politicians whom she claims portray ICE officers negatively, prompting people to evade arrest, per People.

She said, 'Fleeing from and resisting federal law enforcement is not only a crime but extraordinarily dangerous and puts oneself, our officers and innocent civilians at risk. Now, an innocent bystander has lost their life.'

Originally published on IBTimes UK