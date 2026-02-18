Across Europe, there is a growing sense that something needs to change when it comes to the power of big American technology companies. From cloud computing to social media, US firms have become deeply woven into everyday life. Now, many voters are urging their governments to push back.

The situation, however, is not that simple. Any serious move against these companies could provoke a backlash from Washington. And that could have real consequences not just for politicians, but for businesses and ordinary people alike.

In cities like Paris and Berlin, the frustration is becoming more visible. Some of it is aimed at Silicon Valley. Some of it is directed closer to home, at the European Union itself, where critics say action has been too slow. What was once mostly debate is now starting to turn into concrete steps.

Public Pressure Builds Across Europe

European regulators have begun taking a closer look at major US technology firms, even as they recognise the risk of worsening relations with the United States. According to Reuters, officials understand that stricter enforcement could increase trade tensions, but pressure from the public is making inaction harder to justify.

In Spain, prosecutors were ordered to investigate Meta, X and TikTok over allegations linked to AI-generated sexual images. The move reflects wider concern about how new technologies are being used online. Britain has taken similar steps.

Elsewhere, Ireland has opened a formal investigation into Elon Musk's AI chatbot, Grok. Several countries, including France, Greece, Denmark, Slovenia and the Czech Republic, are also considering social media bans for adolescents amid worries about online abuse, addiction and falling academic performance.

These decisions carry weight beyond individual cases. They could affect trade, diplomacy and wider economic ties at a time when cooperation between Europe and the US remains crucial.

Behind it all is public sentiment. Many Europeans feel foreign technology companies have too much control over personal data, advertising and online conversation. That feeling is increasingly shaping national politics ahead of key elections.

Questions About Brussels' Role

The European Commission has already introduced major laws such as the Digital Markets Act and the Digital Services Act. These were designed to rein in the biggest platforms and make the digital space impartial.

Still, some leaders and observers believe enforcement has not gone far enough.

A report recently argued that Europe has become too dependent on American technology and warned that this reliance could leave it vulnerable to political or economic pressure. The Guardian said Europe should take the opportunity to build stronger homegrown alternatives.

This dependence shows up in many areas of daily life. Governments store data on US-run cloud systems. Businesses rely on American platforms to reach customers. Schools and hospitals use software developed in Silicon Valley. Any disruption would be felt quickly.

How Dependent Is Europe Really?

There are signs that Europeans like the idea of having their own alternatives. A survey by Proton found public support for developing European-based technology.

At the same time, the survey also showed people are not ready to walk away from familiar platforms overnight.

Cost is one reason. American companies benefit from massive scale and long-established infrastructure, which makes their services hard to match. European competitors often struggle to offer the same reach or price.

There is also the question of time. Building a strong technology ecosystem requires years of investment, skilled workers and sustained political support. While countries such as France and Germany have championed digital sovereignty, experts caution that replacing entrenched systems cannot happen quickly.

Risk of US Backlash

European leaders are also aware that their decisions will not go unnoticed in Washington. US officials have previously criticised European regulations as unfairly targeting American firms. Channel News Asia reported that further crackdowns could increase trade tensions.

That could mean tariffs, legal disputes or other measures affecting European industries. With economies still recovering from recent shocks, this is not a risk leaders take lightly.

There is also a broader relationship to consider. Europe and the US remain close partners in security and trade. A conflict over technology could spill into other areas.

Is Europe Ready to Go Alone?

For many Europeans, the idea of digital independence is appealing. It speaks to self-reliance and control over their own data and systems.

The reality, however, is complicated. Moving away from US technology would likely mean higher costs, at least in the short term. Businesses would need to adapt. Consumers might have to give up services they use every day.

Europe has the expertise and resources to build its own alternatives, but doing so would require patience and long-term commitment.

For now, Europe finds itself in a delicate position. Public pressure is growing, and leaders are starting to respond. The challenge will be finding a balance between standing up to powerful technology companies and protecting the economic stability people depend on. And what happens next could shape Europe's digital future for years to come.

