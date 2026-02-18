IKEA Plans Major U.S. Growth Push With New Stores in Texas, Arizona and More

Furniture giant IKEA is preparing a major growth push in the United States, announcing plans to open 10 new locations across the country in 2026.

The move, revealed in the company's 2025 Annual Summary released Feb. 17, adds four newly confirmed sites to six openings that had already been shared last year.

According to USA Today, the expansion will bring new stores to several fast-growing regions, including three in Texas and single locations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Oklahoma, and Virginia.

The plan reflects the retailer's strategy to reach more shoppers while making its products easier to access.

"Looking ahead to FY26, we will build on this momentum, focusing on continued investment in the U.S. to make IKEA more affordable, accessible and sustainable," said Rob Olson, interim CEO of IKEA US.

Where New IKEA Stores Are Opening

The company confirmed the following cities will receive new locations in 2026:

Phoenix

Huntsville

Culver City

Fort Collins

Gurnee Mills

Tulsa

Dallas

Rockwall

Webster

Chantilly

Together, these openings highlight a broad geographic reach, from the Southwest to the Mid-Atlantic.

One of the most detailed announcements is the Fort Collins location, set for Front Range Village Shopping Center at 4250 Corbett Drive.

The store will span about 64,000 square feet — roughly one-sixth the size of the company's first Colorado store in Centennial, 9News reported.

Despite the smaller footprint, the site is designed to give shoppers plenty of options. Customers will be able to take home about 3,200 items right away, including home accessories and around 250 small furniture pieces.

The store will also feature a planning area where staff can help design kitchens, bedrooms, and bathrooms.

And, in a familiar touch for fans, visitors can still expect classic food offerings like Swedish meatballs, plant-based options, hot dogs, and cinnamon buns.

IKEA currently operates more than 500 stores worldwide, with over 50 in the United States.

Originally published on vcpost.com