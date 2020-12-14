Previously in the Georgia senate event, extraordinary runoff races are happening as this will decide which party will control the U.S. Senate. Democratic candidates Rev. Warnock and Ossoff have combined efforts to win Georgia's Senate seats and give each party 50 seats at the upper house.

But currently, Democrat Raphael Warnock is struggling as he fights back accusations of anti-Semitism with Rep. Ilhan Omar jumped into the Georgia senate event picture after she fortified Mr. Warnock after he was criticized for saying that "nobody can serve God and the military" in 2011, calling the GOP reproach "a disgrace and shameful."

She has also been involved in headline-grabbing anti-Semitism hullabaloos and denied anti-Semitic or anti-Jewish charges in recent years. She also articulated support for the anti-Israel Boycott, Sanctions, and Divestment cause. She is also known for their progressive-left stances on issues.

Council on American-Islamic Relations [CAIR], the nation's largest Muslim civil right and advocacy organization, Georgia chapter is planning to hold a Sunday evening virtual "vote-a-thon" intended to encourage Georgian Muslims to vote in the Jan. 5 runoff elections, a Senate event featuring the Democratic congresswomen as well as Ms. Sarsour.

In a statement last Saturday, Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who faces Mr. Warnock in the runoffs, accused and wrote, "CAIR is amplifying the voices of notorious anti-Semites such as Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib - both of whom are participating in CAIR's campaign event tomorrow night for Warnock."

Loeffler campaign wrote, "It's no surprise to see such a radical fringe group support Raphael Warnock," and continued, "On Israel, CAIR and Warnock's beliefs align perfectly. Warnock has been repeatedly exposed for his anti-Israel positions."

ALSO READ: Violence Rage in Protests in Washington Between Trump Supporters and Leftists

CAIR-Georgia legal and policy director Murtaza Khwaja refuted that statement and explained that the virtual gathering does not run off senate events. It is co-sponsored by the Georgia Muslim Voter Project meant at getting out the vote and not endorsing any political candidate.

Mr. Khwaja, in an email, wrote, "Almost every word of this dangerous and defamatory anti-Muslim screed is factually inaccurate." He also added, "As a nonpartisan civil rights organization, we cannot and do not endorse any political candidates; we instead encourage all Georgia Muslims to vote, regardless of which candidates they support."

CAIR government affairs director Robert McCaw said as well, "The first two Muslim congresswomen Ms. Omar and Ms. Tlaib are also American Muslim community leaders, and their presence encourages Muslims to turn out to vote in a nonpartisan fashion."

Ebenezer Baptist Church senior pastor, Rev. Warnock pursued to soothe anti-Semitism charges grounded on his earlier Israel censure, including his 2018 sermon accusing Israel of shooting defenseless Palestinians like "birds of prey" and signing a letter comparing Israel control of the West Bank to "apartheid South Africa" in 2019.

READ MORE: Records Show Chinese Communist Party Has Infiltrated Several Embassies in Many Positions

In the recently held call organized by the Jewish Democratic Council of America, a Democrat Senate candidate said that he opposes the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement. According to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, he also denoted his "increasing recognition of Hamas and the danger they pose to the Israeli people."

Mr. Warnock said on the call, "As you might imagine, I'm a pastor. I preach every Sunday. I preach a lot of sermons. And I think that, as I recall that sermon, I was speaking to the issue of activists and human rights, and the ability of people to be heard."

Some personalities programmed to participate in the unrelated run off senate event vote-a-thon include actor Rizwan Manji, director of Research at the Institute for Social Policy Understanding Dalia Mogahed, CAIR national executive director Nihad Awad, and Imam Suhaib Webb.

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.