Against French protesters, Paris police arrested over 100 people at what hastily became a tense and at times ill-tempered demonstration on Saturday against proposed security laws that citizens remark will impinge on their civil liberties. Officers waded into the crowds of several thousands to haul away alleged troubl-makers.

French Citizens Protest Against Macron's Security Bill in Paris

Police officials targeted protesters they suspected might use brutality like those who vandalized stores and vehicles and pounced on officers at earlier demonstrations last week during a mostly peaceful protest.

The demonstrators protested against the global security bill, labeled as the death knell for freedom of expression, and had over 100 people taken into custody after some sporadic brutal clashes.

There were heavy police presence in the French capital's streets to alleviate the type of brutal clashes in protests over the past two weeks. Members of extremist groups were accused of the most time, known as 'black blocks' goes, reported Granthshala.

Saturday's protest marked a third consecutive weekend of demonstrations over a disputed security bill that would restrain of the filming of the police.

Police officials had been bracing for further possible brutality following the last two such protests in Paris ending in rioting, reported SBS News.

One hundred forty-two protesters were detained on Saturday, according to French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin.

According to Darmanin, 142 people have been seized in the capital's demonstration "thanks to our police officers and gendarmes' determined and courageous action against the troublemakers who came in large number...Several hundred thugs had come to commit violence," reported The Star.

French police sprayed a water cannon at bottle-throwing protesters amid the third weekend of clashes over President Macron's proposed new security laws. They utilized riot shields, pepper spray, and batons against violent protesters before using a water cannon in the night.

Also Read: Australian PM Demands Apology From China Over Image of Soldier Brutally Threatening Child

The demonstrations were accused of the most part of members of extremist groups known as "black blocs."

Journalists, human rights groups, and other advocates have expressed their rage against a proposed government bill that would curb press freedom.

Long lines of police vehicles and riot officers were escorted on Saturday's march through rain-slickened streets. They hemmed in demonstrators, seeking to prevent the intensification of brutality that marked many previous protests.

The security law has ignited consecutive weekends of demonstrations and against a draft law targeted at fighting "radicalism." The security bill's most contended measure could make it harder to film police officers.

The bill aims to outlaw the publication of photos intended to cause harm to policemen.

Critics are concerned the security bill, which has been adopted by the parliament's lower house, can impinge on media freedom and make it more difficult to expose police violence.

Paris policemen reported at least 107 arrests with long lines of police vehicles and riot officers flashing escorted Saturday's march through rainy streets in Paris. They hemmed in demonstrators, seeking to prevent the intensification of brutality that marked earlier protests.

"Global repression, total regression" indicated a placard organized by a demonstrator.

Related Article: Trump on Supporters who Swarmed Biden Bus: 'These Patriots Did Nothing Wrong'

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.