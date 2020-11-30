Australia PM Scott Morrison has demanded the China government remove a "repugnant" and "falsified image" on Twitter that displayed an Australian soldier holding a knife to a child's throat.

The photograph, set against a backdrop of Australia and Afghanistan's flags, was shared on Monday Beijing time from Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian's verified Twitter account, which reads, "Shocked by the murder of Afghan civilians & prisoners by Australian soldiers. We strongly condemn such acts, & call for holding them accountable."

'Fake' Image of Soldier Holding a Knife to Child

The image was reportedly altered and cited alleged war crimes, underscoring the most recent escalation in the aggravating diplomatic links between both nations.

Morrison stated the tweet was "deeply offensive" to Australians along with those who have served in uniform. He added the Chinese government should be ashamed of the photo, reported Forbes.

The ghastly photo displays a smiling soldier in uniform, covering a barefoot child with the Australian flag as the child clenches onto a lamb. The subtitle indicates the soldier sarcastically saying, "Don't be afraid, we are coming to bring you peace!" reported Daily Mail.

The spat is the most recent example of souring relations between China and Australia. Tensions are mounting despite China being Australia's largest trading partner.

According to Morrison, Australia requested an apology from the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and had also reached out to Twitter, asking the social media company to remove the post.

He stated in a press conference on Monday, "It is utterly outrageous and it cannot be justified on any basis whatsoever. The Chinese government should be totally ashamed of this post. It diminishes them in the world's eyes. It is a false image and a terrible slur on our great defense forces and the men and women who served in that uniform for over 100 years," reported Yahoo.

The Australian Prime Minster depicted the tweet as disgusting and very outrageous. Australia has protested to the Canberra Chinese embassy, and a demonstration is also being made by the Beijing Australian embassy.

The Twitter post came after the recent release of the Brereton inquiry into claimed cruelty by several Australian special forces in Afghanistan. The tweet was written by Lijian Zhao, spokesperson and deputy director general of the Chinese Foreign Ministry's information department.

Morrison remarked countries across the globe were watching Beijing's response to mounting tensions in Australia's association with China.

China and Russia have condemned Australia after the release of the Brereton report. It indicated special forces were accountable for at least 39 unlawful killings during the Afghanistan war.

Australia's PM said the Australian government had contacted the Chinese government and contacted Twitter to have the post removed.

With his estimated 175,000 followers on Twitter, which is banned in China, Zhao has a reputation for stirring diplomatic contention with provocative tweets.

