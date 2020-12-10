Taylor Swift made a surprise announcement revealing that she will be releasing a new album at midnight ET tonight entitled "Evermore" which is a "sister" album to her latest release, "Folklore." A music video for a new song entitled "Willow" will arrive alongside the album as Swift will be logging into the YouTube premiere page at midnight to answer questions.

Taylor Swift to Release 'Evermore' 5 Months After Latest Album's Release

Christmas came early for Swift's loyal legion of fans as the pop singer-songwriter announced on Thursday that she would drop her second surprise album of 2020 months after her summer hit album.

It comes a few days before Swift turns 31 on the 13th of December.

The record features several of the same collaborators, including Jack Antonoff, The National's Aaron Dessner, and Bon Iver. The continuity reportedly suggests a collection of "Folklore" remnants and more songs. They are written in a hushed and folksy vein, reported The Wall Street Journal.

On the morning of the 10th of December, Swift made fans gobsmacked with the unexpected announcement of the album. The superstar first teased the chance of big news out through posting 9 photos on Instagram over 4 minutes. Once the first three were up, the idea was apparent.

According to Swift, "To put it plainly, we just couldn't stop writing songs. To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music, We chose to wander deeper in. I've never done this before," reported E! Online.

She added, In the past I've always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released."

The 15-track album is the follow-up to "Folklore" dropped five months ago.

One of the creators that worked on "Evermore" is William Bowery, a pseudonym Swift revealed to be her actor boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

"Folklore" enjoyed three topnotchers on the Billboard 200 chart and became the first album to sell a million copies in the United States for the year 2020.

According to Swift, working on "Folklore" was different than her earlier albums and she simply kept writing songs. "I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning. I loved the escapism I found in these imaginary/not imaginary tales. I loved the ways you welcomed the dreamscapes and tragedies and epic tales of love lost and found into your lives. So I just kept writing them," reported CBC.

This will be Swift's ninth studio album. She took to social media to divulge the news.

As indicated in the track list she posted, the album also includes a collaboration with Haim entitled "No Body, No Crime," a song with the National as her backing band called "Coney Island," and a second duet with Bon Iver (who sang on the "Folklore" song "Exile") on the title track.

