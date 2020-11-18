There is seemingly no end for the back-and-forth drama between singer Taylor Swift and her former record label Big Machine Records' executives Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta.

The Grammy winner has been at war with the big-wig business partners since June 2019 over the rights to the songs she recorded before switching to Republic Records the previous November.

The feud has divided the music world in two with bitter swiping between Camp Taylor and Camp Scooter.

This week, Swift and Braun's rift has been reignited when it surfaced that the music manager has sold the rights to Swift's back catalog to an investment company for $300m.

The fact that the feud appears to be longer is a testament to the number of headlines it has garnered. The reports also indicated how inflamed Swift and her fans have been regarding what is perceived as Braun basically robbing a hefty share of the singer-songwriter's records.

The recent selling of Swift's masters is part of the narrative that for the "Lover" singer is really about artists' rights, which indicated she was misled into renouncing upon her signing of a record deal when she was a teenager, reported Newsweek.

Braun has now sold Swift's recordings to a company named Shamrock Holdings. Swift called the move the second time her music had been sold without her knowledge, reported iNews.

The 30-year-old singer wrote on Twitter, "I wanted to check in and update you guys. As you know, for the past year, I've been actively trying to regain ownership of my master recordings. With that goal in mind, my team attempted to enter into negotiations with Scooter Braun."

The artist explained that she has been unsuccessfully attempting to retrieve ownership of her master recordings and that her records had been sold off without her being made aware.

In 2019, the talent manager (who represents artists including Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande) made a $300 million possession of Big Machine Label Group. This sale involved the recorded masters and ownership of Swift's initial six albums.

Swift reportedly appears to be assertive in rerecording her songs. The publishing rights of her songs are overseen by Vivendi SA's Universal Music Group, which is her current record label. She is predicted to be in a strange situation of competing with her own music for listeners, convincing listeners to choose to stream the new interpretations of her old songs.

Joseph Kahn, a frequent director of Swift's music videos, wrote his sentiment on Twitter, "I feel terrible for Taylor. This is the record business at it's most ruthless and shady. She is genuinely one of the nicest people ever and does not deserve this. She should own her work," reported Billboard.

Swift described Braun taking control of her masters as the "worst-case scenario" in a searing open letter that alleged him of "incessant, manipulative bullying" in the course of her career.

