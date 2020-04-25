Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has disowned a new live album under her name released by Big Machine Records, her former record label. She criticized it as tasteless and "shameless greed" amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The album entitled "Live from Clear Channel Stripped 2008," was originally recorded during a radio show performance of 18-year-old Swift in the midst of the release of her Grammy-winning 2nd album, "Fearless."

Swift posted on Instagram Story addressed to her fans, "I'm always honest with you guys about this stuff so I just wanted to tell you that this release is not approved by me."

Swift and Scooter Braun appear to have reignited their dispute, with the pair having been at odds since Justin Bieber's manager bought Swift's former record label and bought himself to her back catalog's rights.

The latest round of slamming played out before the "Lover" crooner's 131 million Instagram followers, show the tension has reached its peak.

On Thursday, the 30-year-old performer wrote a note on Instagram to thank her fans for making her "aware" of the live album. "Hey guys - I want to thank my fans for making me aware that my former record label is putting out an "album" of live performances of mine tonight."

The "Daylight" singer asserted that the record label has listed the album as a 2017 release.

"It looks to me like Scooter Braun and his financial backers, 23 Capital, Alex Soros and the Soros family and The Carlyle Group have seen the latest balance sheets and realized that paying $330 MILLION for my music wasn't exactly a wise choice and they need money," Swift posted, citing Braun's procurement of the record label that included masters to her catalog of music.

"Live From Clear Channel Stripped 2008" was made available on streaming services including Amazon and Spotify on Friday.

Information from Swift suggested that Big Machine could have been attempting to slide under the radar by listing the wrong release year. Contrary to her statement, an unnamed source close to the label group reportedly said that the live album is not a new release.

Swift finished her PSA, writing, "In my opinion... Just another case of shameless greed and the time of coronavirus. So tasteless, but very transparent."

Braun acquired a majority stake in the record label in 2019. At the time of the manager of Demi Lovato's procurement, Swift said it was her "worst-case scenario" that he now obtained control of her first 6 albums.

Swift had been signed to the label group from her 2006 self-titled debut album to 2017's "Reputation" album prior to her signing with Universal Music Publishing Group.

Braun bought Swift's former label from its founder, Scott Borchetta.

The "Blank Space" singer has frequently denounced Braun and Borchetta, resulting in Braun alleging death threats from fans towards his family. Swift is planning to rerecord and rerelease her first six albums distributed by Big Machine to reclaim control over her back catalog.

