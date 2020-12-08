A lot of people have questions as the US Food and Drug Administration evaluates the top two COVID-19 vaccines.

Although approval for emergency use is awaiting, and much is still unclear on how easily the vaccine will be efficiently administered, several specialists have exchanged advice about what to anticipate in the coming months with the people. Listed below is everything you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Is the COVID-19 vaccine safe?

The Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has repeatedly expressed his faith in the review process. He clarified that more than 90% of new vaccine-related adverse effects arise within 30 and 45 days of receipt, which has now been taken into account in the authorization evaluation process.

Any side effects?

A statement from Kaiser Health News reported that researchers expect that the vaccines (especially the one developed by Pfizer) would create flu-like side effects that could last for days, such as sore arms, muscle aches, and fever.

When will the vaccine be available to the public?

At this stage, it's just speculation. However, several analysts have indicated that in late spring, early summer, vaccines may be accessible. The idea has been endorsed by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield in September.

He told a Senate subcommittee: "If you're asking me when is it going to be generally available to the American public so we can begin to take advantage of the vaccine to get back to our regular life, I think we're probably looking at third ... late second quarter, third quarter 2021."

How will the vaccine be distributed?

The national government will supervise the delivery of vaccines for COVID-19. The CDC is currently planning on vaccination strategies for their regions with state, tribal, territorial, and local communities. They collaborate with large pharmacies, such as CVS Health, too.

When can I acquire the COVID-19 vaccine?

Last week, Fauci had this to say on the "Meet The Press": "There is light at the end of the tunnel because we will really be seeing vaccines soon. Likely, almost certainly, are going to be vaccinating a portion of the individuals in the first priority before the end of December."

Operation Warp Speed aims to manufacture and distribute about 300 million doses of vaccines that are effective and reliable, with early vaccines accessible by January 2021. As early as mid-to-late December, these first supplies will be administered and would be given priority for health care staff and long-term care facility tenants. Details on two leading vaccine candidates developed by Pfizer and Moderna are going to be examined by the FDA.

How many times should I take the vaccine?

All but one of the COVID-19 vaccines presently in clinical trials in the United States require two shots in order to be successful, as per the CDC. Two doses are required, either 21 or 28 days after the first dose, for the two vaccines that are subject to review under the FDA.

Can people who had COVID-19 be vaccinated?

"The answer is very likely yes," Fauci stated. "... Since we don't know the durability of protection from someone who has already been infected, how long that protection lasts, it would not be surprising that we would be vaccinating people who have recovered from COVID-19."

Is the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory?

The COVID-19 vaccine is not mandatory. In August, Fauci had this to say: "You don't want to mandate and try and force anyone to take the vaccine. We've never done that. You can mandate for certain groups of people like health workers, but for the general population you cannot."

How much does it cost?

Operation Warp Speed is devoted to supplying the American people with free or cheap COVID-19 defensive measures as soon as possible. The government site for the COVID-19 vaccine initiative stated that any vaccine or therapeutic dosage bought with US taxpayer dollars would be donated at no charge to the US citizens, the state initiative's government site.

