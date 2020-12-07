The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is prompting "universal mask use" indoors for the first time in new guidance released as the United States breaks records for COVID-19 hospitalizations and fatalities prior to the upcoming holidays.

Universal Mask Usage

For months, the CDC has ushered in face mask-wearing in public spaces with individuals outside the household. The move comes as the health agency and local leaders make efforts to halt the sprawling prevalence of COVID-19 in the US.

According to the CDC in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, "With colder weather, more time spent indoors, the ongoing U.S. holiday season, and silent spread of disease, with approximately 50 percent of transmission from asymptomatic persons, the United States has entered a phase of high-level transmission where a multipronged approach to implementing all evidence-based public health strategies at both the individual and community levels is essential," reported CBS 46.

Also according to the CDC, the nation has entered "a phase of high-level transmission" due to the holiday season and cold weather.

"Consistent and correct use of face masks is a public health strategy critical to reducing respiratory transmission of SARS-CoV-2, particularly in light of estimates that approximately one half of new infections are transmitted by persons who have no symptoms," added the agency, reported Newsweek.

The agency noted that evidence now supports the advantages of cloth face masks for source control (to protect others) and, to a lesser extent, protection of the mask wearer.

Not being at home includes visiting the family or friends' homes, especially with the holiday season approaching.

This is reportedly the strongest guidance the CDC has issued regarding masks.

The new recommendation is simultaneous with the end of a week when the United States witnessed its most fatal day of the pandemic with over 3,100 fatalities on Thursday alone.

Other measures involve avoiding non-essential or crowded indoor spaces, social distancing, postponing travel, and more testing and contact tracing. They are a part of the strategy outlined in the report, which cautions that the US has entered a high-level transmission phase, reported CBS News.

The report indicated the usage of face masks is in light of approximation that one-half of new infections are transmitted by persons who are asymptomatic.

The advisory indicated face masks are most crucial in indoor spaces and outdoors when six feet of separation cannot be followed.

CDC advised mask usage at home when a household member has tested positive or has been potentially exposed to COVID-19. This involves people with high-risk occupations including agricultural processing or meatpacking.

The agency is repeatedly updating the measures as they learn more about the virus.

Since the beginning of the pandemicin March, reports from the CDC about the safest practices for minimizing the prevalence of COVID-19 and flattening the curve have been mounting.

The report also advised that communities make a plan for disseminating face masks to people who could struggle to access them.

Head of the CDC Robert Redfield has touted face masks as "the most important, powerful public health tool" in tackling the virus.

