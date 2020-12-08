Before the year ends, Congress will vote on a one-week extension of the government funding bill as they make a last-minute effort for the concession on coronavirus relief.

After Friday this week, the government funding is set to end except if the Congress will pass an extension to avoid a stoppage, especially for coronavirus relief efforts.

In this regard, the House has to do a last-ditch to give them ample time to hammer out a deal on coronavirus relief. Suggestions came and have been agreed by the majority of Congress to provide the funding a chance to do its purpose by means of a short-term extension of one week. The extension of government funding will also give lawmakers more time to iron out a larger spending bill. All these are their final effort to arrive at a compromise before the end of the year.

The one-week continuing resolution will be voted upon on Wednesday, the House plans. The solution is to fund the government at current levels through December 18, allowing negotiations to continue on COVID-19 stimulus and an omnibus to fund federal agencies. Government funding is bound to dry out after Friday unless Congress passes some extension to avoid a shutdown.

On Monday, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Maryland tweeted, "I am disappointed that we have not yet reached agreement on government funding. The House will vote on Wednesday on a one-week CR (continuing resolution) to keep the government open while negotiations continue." Negotiations on coronavirus relief and larger spending bills are referred to.

Although the same areas of disagreement persist, policymakers have resumed dialogues on coronavirus relief after months of stalled, on top of government funding negotiations. Also, a bilateral group of senators plans to circulate more information about their $908 billion proposals on Monday and release legislative text later in the week. So far, major priorities on the budget for both parties on the initial draft includes $300-a-week federal unemployment benefits and additional infusion for small businesses through the Paycheck Protection Program while coronavirus relief remains in talks.

Nevertheless, the initial framework didn't contain the second round of $1,200 incitement checks, which has pressed frustration from progressive Democrats and even some Republicans.

But then, the major sticking topics which are inserted into the bipartisan proposal continue to be over legal safeties for businesses from virus-related lawsuits and funding for state and local governments.

But then again, representatives are imploring their colleagues to support coronavirus relief even if it doesn't speak all priorities. Leadership in both parties has also recognized that the entering administration of President-elect Joe Biden is likely to press for additional aid after he takes office in late January.

Sen. Bill Cassidy said on CNBC's "Squawk Box," "At some point, we've got to want to recognize the need, recognize that this is a relief package, but recognize that we can't do everything for everybody so we have to do as much as we can for as many people as we can. If we can do that, then I think we get a package through." The Louisiana Republican is part of the bipartisan groups of senators who helped craft the compromise proposal.

