Rudy Giuliani, who has been spearheading President Donald Trump's effort to counter the presidential election's results, has tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalized in Washington on Sunday.

Seventy-six-year-old Giuliani was admitted to Georgetown University Medical Center.

On Sunday, while claiming he won the 2020 presidential election and denouncing Twitter for flagging his misinformation campaign, Donald Trump informed the United States that his lawyer Giuliani had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The former mayor of New York City reportedly may have spread the coronavirus to numerous people as he flew around the US promoting voter-fraud conspiracy theories.

".@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!" President Trump wrote on Twitter.

Trump informed reporters on Monday that Giuliani is "doing well."

According to the Trump campaign's legal team in a statement on Sunday, with the consent of Giuliani, he tested negative twice prior to his trip to Arizona, Michigan, and Georgia. He did not test positive for COVID-19 until over two days after his return, reported USA Today.

The legal team's members who had close contact with Giuliani would act in accordance with their physicians' guidelines and CDC measures on self-quarantine and testing.

Giuliani is the latest in Trump's inner circle to contract the respiratory illness that is now surging throughout the country.

He was reportedly exhibiting some symptoms.

On Monday, in a span of 10 hours, President Trump's personal attorney congregated in a Phoenix hotel ballroom with over a dozen current and future Arizona Republican lawmakers to hear testimony from individuals who apparently witnessed fraud in the presidential election.

Giuliani and other attendees were displayed to be not physically distancing and maskless. The Arizona Republican Party posted a photo of Giuliani and lawmakers on Twitter.

Giuliani seemingly confirmed his positive diagnosis, hours after it was declared on Twitter by Trump, by taking to his Twitter handle that he is "getting great care and feeling good."

No further details were provided about his condition, and it was not made clear when Trump's personal attorney received a positive result for COVID-19.

Arizona and Michigan's legislatures stated they would postpone work as a result.

According to a letter sent to lawmakers, Arizona's Senate and House on Sunday are closing for a week "out of an abundance of caution for recent cases and concerns relating to COVID-19," reported CNBC.

His son, White House adviser Andrew H. Giuliani, declared on November 20 he had tested positive for the virus. He was present at a news conference with his father the day before.

According to Trump telling reporters at the Oval Office, Giuliani called to inform him he had no temperature.

The pandemic has killed over 280,000 Americans.

A representative stated more information would be possibly shared on Monday but did not provide a comment on the reported hospitalization or condition.

