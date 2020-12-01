Dr. Scott Atlas has resigned as COVID-19 special advisor to President Donald Trump, according to a White House official on Monday. This followed a largely disputed four months during which he clashed multiple times with many members of the coronavirus task force.

Scott Atlas Resigns as COVID-19 Special Advisor

Scott Atlas wrote in a letter dated December 1st, "I am writing to resign from my position as Special Advisor to the President of the United States," reported The Guardian.

Atlas was reportedly dubious of measures in mitigating the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Stanford University neuroradiologist had no formal experience in public health or infectious diseases. He tendered his resignation at the end of his temporary government designation.

Atlas was one of Donald Trump's favored coronavirus advisors who ignited controversy over his comments against mask-wearing and, among other issues, reported RTL.

His contract was slated to expire already later this week. He expressed gratitude towards Trump for the honor.

According to Atlas, "I worked hard with a singular focus -- to save lives and help Americans through this pandemic." He added he "always relied on the latest science and evidence, without any political consideration or influence."

Atlas was also chastised for supporting the concept of herd immunity in tackling the novel coronavirus pandemic.

He served 130 days as a special government employee.

Public health experts, including the United States' top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci, have adamantly rebuked Atlas for providing the president with incorrect or misleading information on the coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read: Dr. Fauci: It Could Take Months Before Children Can Get the COVID-19 Vaccine

According to his peers at Stanford University's medical school, in a statement issued on Monday, "Dr. Scott Atlas' resignation today is long overdue and underscores the triumph of science and truth over falsehoods and misinformation," reported Tribune.

"His actions have undermined and threatened public health even as countless lives have been lost to Covid-19. We will continue to advocate for evidence-based public health policies that are grounded in established science, including the use of proven preventative measures like mask-wearing and social-distancing, and the safe testing and delivery of effective therapies and vaccines."

Atlas was also a proponent of sending US citizens back to work with few protections and had become widely condemned in the White House, including aides who shared his views.

The Trump administration tapped him for the special advisor position in August.

Despite criticism, throughout his tenure, he has affirmed all of the guidance he has offered was rooted in scientific research.

Atlas earned the administration's appointment by echoing the president's dubiousness over face mask-wearing and other guidelines widely accepted by most scientists in order to mitigate the prevalence of COVID-19. He has been a long-running critic of virus lockdowns and has campaigned for children to return to face-to-face learning and for the return of college sports.

Atlas confirmed the reports on Twitter on Monday evening.

He has resisted strong efforts to control the COVID-19 pandemic that has recorded over 267,000 American fatalities.

Related Article: Tips and Reduction Strategies To Help Manage COVID-19 Anxiety

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.