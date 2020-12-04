New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo conducted a COVID-19 briefing on Thursday to update New York citizens on the state's COVID-19 response efforts underway.

On the 287th day of the pandemic in New York, Governor Cuomo provided the following data: 203,440 COVID-19 tests conducted Wednesday statewide, 9,855 new confirmed cases, 4.84 percent positivity rate overall statewide, 5.91 percent positivity rate in micro-cluster hotspots, 4.49 percent positivity rate outside of micro-cluster hotspots, 61 new COVID-19 deaths statewide, 4,063 New Yorkers hospitalized with the virus, 783 in ICU, and 377 intubated, reported Rochester First.

New York City is organizing plans to disseminate novel coronavirus vaccines starting this December.

It involves ensuring hospitals possess the ultra-cold freezers required to stockpile the Pfizer vaccine, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio on Thursday.

According to De Blasio, "We are working closely with the state of New York on a distribution plan with an important focus on those who have the greatest need and need to get the vaccine in the first efforts," reported US News.

The New York City Mayor stated officials anticipate the initial shipments of a coronavirus vaccine on December 15. He noted, "The cavalry is coming and the moment we have all been waiting for is finally here," reported CBS News.

Most Susceptible to Virus First to Be Administered Vaccine

On the subject of the first people to be administered the vaccine, New Yorkers most at risk of contracting COVID-19 would be the initial ones to receive it. He announced this on Thursday as he outlined NYC's early inoculation plan.

Some 465,525 vaccine doses are anticipated to arrive in NYC in December.

High-risk Health care, Nursing Home Workers

NYC is laying out its groundwork to immunize residents from COVID-19. The initial doses would be administered to high-risk health care workers and nursing home staff and residents.

Pfizer's vaccine candidate would arrive in the city on December 15. It precedes the Moderna vaccine, which would arrive on December 22.

Cuomo stated New York expects to be administered adequate doses of a COVID-19 vaccine on December 15 to commence vaccination of 170,000 people.

According to Cuomo, the initial batch of vaccines produced by Pfizer Inc. in cooperation with BioNTech SE would be disseminated to nursing home residents and staff.

Cuomo remarked that data is all about hospitalizations and their rate and capacity.

Among the regions in New York, Western New York, and the Finger Lakes have the greatest number of hospitalizations by population.

According to New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Choksh, the Moderna vaccine could be stockpiled at normal freezer temperatures. The Pfizer vaccine necessitates ultra-cold storage at minus 80 degrees Celsius.

As of now, over 50 city hospitals either have access to ultra-cold storage or would have ultra-cold freezers delivered in a matter of time. It accounts for a total citywide storage capacity of at least 1.5 million doses of Pfizer's vaccine, stated Choksh.

De Blasio remarked, "Over time there will be enough vaccine for everyone but we are going to have to prioritize in waves to make sure that those in greatest need get the vaccine first. This will obviously take months."

