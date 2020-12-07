Ratcliffe told the press his concern over the probes on voter fraud that the FBI's transparency is needed. The recent elections have alarmed American voters how this election is just a first of many subverted by the DEMS.

According to the U.S. director of national intelligence, last December 6 said that the FBI must be more transparent in its investigations of the overwhelming fraud committed in democrat-controlled states.

Proof of chaos is the bias media claims that say it secure, but instead, this 2020 Election has eroded the sanctity of elections.

The DNI interviewed Fox News; he was asked by the news anchor Maria Bartiromo if the FBI will do something about it. He answered bluntly if the FBI will bring in the DEMS electoral workers and asked what they were doing with ballots in suitcases. Another is why do it when everyone is gone. The tenor of his questions reflects what most Americans perceive as an illegitimate push to a Biden win, reported The Epoch Times.

The Director said that the FBI is competent a law enforcement agency, but they are not under his jurisdiction. Adding that that despite all the questions about election irregularities, they are not doing enough.

Another is that the American people are in the dark about what they are doing about it. Stressing that voters want answers but nothing but silence, significantly why the votes were shifted to Biden. Many think that Trump had a lead but don't know what the FBI is looking for, cited Trending Politics.

A video of poll workers was captured on video on election night after everyone had voted when suitcases were opened with ballots inside. They got it under the tables at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta after poll watchers and workers left. The next day Biden started to lead more than Trump.

Conflicting statements by state election officials about the containers pulled from under the tables after elections on the night of November 3. It came to a while after the video surprised them. Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger must give a convincing explanation for it and the sudden leap of Biden's alleged legitimate votes.

Predictably Georgia officials answered why the suitcase/containers were pulled out at night, which in their interpretation is neither nefarious as interpreted by many.

According to Fulton Elections Director Rick Barron, he said that they were bins that were under the tables earlier. Added it was typical for processing, as Gabe Sterling explained. But they did not explain why no other opposing poll watcher or poll worker was not present.

Many conflicting reasons were given why other poll observers were sent home, and vote counting was continued. After leaving, the count was begun in the early morning when counting was done for the day.

On November 3, Fulton County official Regina Waller said the counting was closed and sent others home, except for the ones left. Officials added the GOP observers left because the process was done, but according to Waller there were done. Fraud never happened, they claim.

Ratcliffe and his reservations about the FBI and the mounting evidence will be handled.

