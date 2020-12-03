In less than 24 hours after LeBron James extends his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, the defending champions secured their other superstar as Klutch Sports CEO, and founder Rich Paul shared that they are finalizing the five-year, $190 million maximum contract of Anthony 'The Brow' Davis.

Based on Paul's statement, Davis's five-year contract also includes an early-termination option before the fifth year of the deal in 2024-25.

According to other sources, Davis, a free agent, is expected to sign the contract as soon as Thursday after considering numerous short and long-term contract scenarios before accepting a full five-year maximum offer.

Based on Bobby Marks of ESPN, 'The Brow' would make $32,742,000 this season, $35,361,360 in 2021-22 season, $37,980,720 in 2022-23 season, $40,600,080 in 2023-24 season and $43,219,440 in the fifth year of the said deal.

The 27-year-old Anthony Davis is the co-star of the Lakers with LeBron James, as both of them were the centerpiece of the franchise's long-term future.

Davis's arrival in a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans to join James elevated the LA Lakers after being out for six straight seasons in the draft lottery and pushed them toward an eventual 2019-20 NBA championship.

Davis completes his journey, which started in February 2019 when Paul requested the Pelicans organization that Davis should be traded, NBC Sports reported.

The blockbuster deal to the Lakers was executed in June of 2019; after seven seasons with the Pelicans, Davis was traded to the Lakers in exchange for Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, Lonzo Ball, and a number of first-round picks and pick swaps.

Davis's deal comes in the wake of James as the King extends his deal for two years through the 2023-24 season.

According to the ESPN, The tandem of James and Davis in coming together to form a Lakers partnership did not put down the Lakers Nation as Davis averaged 26.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.3 blocks and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 50% from the floor, with 33% beyond the arc and exhibited a career-best 84.6% from the free-throw line.

The Vice President of Basketball operations and general manager of the Lakers, Rob Pelinka, shared recently that we do not just look at this at all as a one or two-year window.

He also added that they want to stay competitive for the long term and make decisions that allow us to so just that and not just shoot all of their bullets to try and defend for one year as the organization wants to be in a position of a sustainable contender, CBS Sports reported.

Before AD won his first title, Davis was selected as a Western Conference All-Star for the seventh time.

AD elevated his performance in the postseason, after averaging 27.7 points on 57% shooting from the floor and 38% beyond the arc, with 9.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.4 blocks, and 1.2 steals.

After winning his first title in purple and gold uniform, Davis etches himself to Lakers big man lore. This tradition includes Wilt Chamberlain, George Mikan, Pau Gasol, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Shaquille O'Neal.

