The Emmy Award-winning documentary ' The Last Dance' showed the perfect recipe on how Michael Jordan and his teammates achieved their six titles and helped the community; as part of the documentary, proceeds will also be turned into ingredients for the nation's hunger.

The nation's largest hunger-relief outfit, Feeding America, thanked his Airness on Wednesday for the $2 million donations to the organization, as it fueled them to serve more dishes for Americans who are struggling these times of global health and economic crisis.

The organization also shared that the 14-time NBA All-Star tweeted that in these challenging times and a year of unimaginable difficulty due to Covid-19, it is more important than ever to pause and give thanks.

Jordan also added that he is so proud to donate additional proceeds from 'The Last Dance' not only to Feeding America but also to its member food banks in Chicago and Carolinas.

Beyond Entertainment

The 10-part documentary of ESPN regarding one of the greatest basketball players in history (as the GOAT debate still continues) came as a welcome distraction in April, before the peak of the pandemic.

According to NBA.com, the Emmy Award-winning documentary was cobbled together from hundreds of hours of footage documenting the rise of the Chicago Bulls to complete dominance in the 90s and emphasizing the 1997-1998 season wherein Jordan and his teammates completed the second three-peat for the franchise.

The 10-part documentary was initially set to be aired in June however, due to the NBA season and other sports offerings' hiatus caused by COVID-19, ESPN moved its release in April to fill the programming void, Western Mass News reported.

Sports enthusiasts worldwide showed their love for the documentary, which resulted in 5.6 million individuals tuning into each episode on an average, making it the most-watched ESPN documentary ever. It surpassed the station's 2012 production regarding two-sport phenom from Auburn University, Bo Jackson.

Jordan's donation in terms of timing is excellent as earlier this month; Feeding America already warned that 54 million Americans would soon face food insecurity, a figure that rivals recession statistics, NBC Sports reported.

The said figure is close to 16% of the nation's total population, which makes it more than 1 in 6 Americans.

According to Feeding America, the total number represents an estimated 17 million more individuals will be going hungry than before the COVID-19 outbreak.

Katie Fitzgerald, the nonprofit's chief operating officer, shared that what that they have seen has been, unfortunately, a steady level of greatness, significantly increased need since the start of the pandemic.

She also added that about 40 percent of the people showing up for food distributions have never before had to rely on their charitable food assistance.

On the other hand, in April, the United States Department of Agriculture said that it had set aside more than $1.7 billion to assist food banks in the then-looming crisis.

