British actress and "Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown opened up about one of the downsides of being famous. She took her sentiments to her Instagram Stories on November 30 and explained how a fan ruined a family outing as they were shopping for holiday presents.

Fan intrusion

The "Stranger Things" actress said while tearing up that she is still trying to navigate the incident and is still overwhelmed about what happened.

Brown described the circumstances of the situation, and she said that a fan approached her to take a video, but she politely refused because she was out with family.

Brown explained that the fan asked her if she can take a video of her, and she declined. She said she was surprised because the fan did not ask her for a video of the both of them, just her.

The 16-year-old actress said on Instagram that she does not feel obligated to stop for videos for anyone who asks. She said that she does not need to justify it to anyone, and if she does not want to have a video taken of her, she doesn't have to.

Brown said the fan stepped over the line and overstepped her boundaries when she continued to film her even against her wishes. She was wrapping up her shopping when the fan took a video of her.

Brown added that she was paying, and the fan walked past her and began filming her again. The "Enola Holmes" star said that she explained to the fan why she was making her feel uncomfortable.

According to Brown, she told the fan, "I'm a human being," and the fan replied, "So I can't take a video of a human being?" Brown recalled that she said, "No, not when I said no." Brown added that it makes her upset when people try to push the boundary, and she wished people were more respectful.

The Emmy-nominated actress asked her fans to be more understanding and cordial when approaching others in public. She said that people must show more respect for others, no matter who they are and what they do, as it is just manners.

In a separate clip, the actress reassured her fans that she was totally fine now and that she felt emotional at the moment because she felt disrespected and uncomfortable the whole time, according to Cosmopolitan.

Bullying victim

Last year, the actress expressed feeling scared and helpless after being bullied online, making her delete her Twitter account due to the endless trolling and memes and others making up fake stories about her.

Millie Bobby Brown also gave a UNICEF speech about her experience as a victim of trolling. Fans had accused her of things that she never said, she received death threats, nasty comments, and she trended on the social media app almost every week over things that are not true.

Brown has been open about the effects of cyberbullying, especially on the youth. She is also a mental health advocate and has talked about the negative effects of social media. The actress did not say when she would reactivate her Twitter and TikTok accounts.

