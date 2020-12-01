Actor Hugh Grant is currently on a major career comeback with the triumph of HBO's "The Undoing." He then revealed why he quit his craft for a stretch of time.

The British actor, who is best known for playing charming leading men in romantic comedy films including "Notting Hill" with Julia Roberts, "Four Weddings and a Funeral" with Andie MacDowell, unofficially leaving acting after "Music and Lyrics" with Drew Barrymore, and made a comeback in "Did You Hear About The Morgans?" with Sarah Jessica Parker.

Why Hugh Grant Quit Acting for 7 Years

The 90s rom-com staple stated he is through with the genre that propelled him to be a household name. As the sun of his career started to set, he pivoted away from rom-coms.

According to Grant, "I've gotten too old and ugly and fat to do them anymore. So now I've done other things and I've got marginally less self-hatred," reported InStyle.

He also remarked he developed a bad attitude from 2005 onwards after his film with Drew Barrymore. "I just had enough. Then I went back in 2009 and made another film."

"Hollywood gave me up because I made such a massive turkey with that film with Sarah Jessica Parker ['Did You Hear About the Morgans?']. Whether I wanted to or not after that, the days of being a very well-paid leading man were suddenly gone overnight," added Grant, reported Independent.

Also Read: Comedians: The 'Happy Pills' Who Died Too Young or Too Early

The actor joked he took on "The Undoing" character because he would like to get away from his tiring children. He spoke candidly regarding fatherhood during a guesting on Friday's Graham Norton Show. He joked being away from them made him "muster emotion" for the first time in his acting.

Hugh Grant was reportedly the unofficial king of romantic comedy movies for some time.

According to the father of five, his hiatus with him falling out of love with his on-screen work and Hollywood falling out of love with him. Despite the lousy attitude he underscored, he decided to tackle the romantic comedy film in 2009 with Sarah Jessica Parker. However, the film did not reach his previous threshold and proved to be a flop, reported Yahoo.

The widely panned film served as the nail in the coffin following his falling out of love with show business.

Hugh Grant has recently received critical lauding for his depiction of Jonathan Fraser in the hit thriller "The Undoing."

The time far from the spotlight allowed Grant to spend more time with wife Anna Eberstein to co-parent their children. However, Grant made a confession that he partly took on the character in "The Undoing" to get some peace of mind.

He explained he found it favorable to have a break, but he would miss his kids each time he arrived in New York, so each scene was abruptly a cue for his tears. He would even go to a coffee shop and ask for a cup of coffee with him ending up crying.

Grant added that at 60, he could not control his emotions, which reportedly has something to do with love, his children, or his wife, which he cannot keep at bay.

Related Article: The Best Thanksgiving Films to Watch to Imbibe the Holiday Spirit

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.