Last Tues three whistleblowers made statements on 'Hannity' Tuesday that they witness poll fraud. Many have come forward and swore to what they have seen as threats to the democracy of America.

The three concerned Americans on election day saw irregularities similar to what the Trump legal battles are fighting in Democrat bailiwicks.

One of the three is Ethan Pease, a U.S. Postal Service (USPS) subcontractor based in Wisconsin told in a press conference on Tuesday of a plan. This involved adjust the dates of the 100,000 mail-in ballot to subvert the deadline for submission. There was a contradicting the claim Attorney General William Barr that widespread voter fraud was not committed. His affidavit was opposite of these claims, reported Fox News.

On Hannity, Pease said on election day; he had no ballots to deliver anywhere; it was the day after. When elections were concluded a day later, his supervisor asks him if any votes were forgotten a night before. He found it unusual that the super as him such a question.

He said as many as 100,000 ballots are not accounted for in the state of Wisconsin. Next, they got a court order to search for the missing votes in the Wisconsin-Illinois USPS chapter.

During the Fox interview, the witness said he is an independent or libertarian who made him do what he did. He was not keen on keeping to himself what happened in the election. Not wanting just to let pass that something is wrong in this election.

Ordinary citizens speak up and let the establishment know that they are aware of it.

Jesse Morgan is employed as a USPS subcontractor truck driver; he was used to transporting the 300,000 ballots completed, and he crossed state lines.

Morgan said that he took 24 pallets in the Hannity Show. Alleging that it was on October 21 when he got then in Bethpage, N.Y. and proceeded to Harrisburg [Pa.], then to Lancaster where he dropped the trailer and truck. He went home from there.

Kristina Karamo, another witness to fraud in Michigan while serving as an electoral observer, happened at the adjudication table on Election Night.

One of the ballots was drawn on the adjudication, and it was all filled in as straight-party Democrat and straight-party Republican. All the circles were filled in, that is not normal for any ballot counted; it was not an error, she stated.

She described a scene where all the poll workers chose who got the vote, but not where the option should be. No vote went to Trump that caught attention.

Sensing the irregularity at the table and calling the supervisor made no difference after arguing over it and asking for the shift's head, and asking why it was DEMS, not GOP. He then screams at her and melts down; that should not be.

This was common during elections, especially for Republican poll watchers who were claimed as disruptive by media. It is in this environment that three whistleblowers are reporting to tell the truth.

