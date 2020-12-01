Sidney Powell wins her case against Georgia officials and gets restraining order from deleting data from Dominion voting machines. This signals the biggest win in proving that fraud was committed on behalf of Joe Biden as the beneficiary of flipped votes.

Georgia officials have been given a restraining order by a federal judge that prevents them from tampering with the results of voting machines in three counties. According to Powell, her case will prove her allegations of fraud.

The U.S. District Judge Timothy Batten, Sr. gave a four-page order last Sunday that temporarily keeps officials in Cherokee, Cobb, and Gwinnett counties from resetting the voting terminals. Concerns over irregularities need the data intact for inspections, reported Daily Wire.

Powell forwarded the case to the court one week ago for non-affiliated independent forensic investigators to dredge the machine and investigate the data. The state has till December 2 to give answers to the TRO against them, allowing inspectors unhindered access, cited Politico.

Quoting the temporary restraining order, another part says that the TRO issued will be effective ten days from issuance or till other notices from the court.

Batten told the defendants in the complaint filed by Sidney Powell; Republican Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp; and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to hand over a duplicate of the official contract. Said contract is signed by the state of Georgia and the Dominion Election Systems who owns the Dominion voting machines and software used for the elections.

Also read: Sidney Powell to Prove Election Corruption Occurred, Trump Won by Landslide

On Monday, an extra order to the initial decision was issued for the defendants to give an appeal about the case filed in the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Powell stated that Dominion's architecture allowed easy meddling but governments are interested in placing the ex-VP as the next incumbent. Another is a wide conspiracy that includes entities in the DEMS and Republicans with a vested interest. This was mentioned in Politico.

Last Sunday, the recount in Georgia, courtesy of the Trump campaign, had an unexplained malfunction of a Dominion mobile server used in Fulton county. This recount was requested on November 21, after Raffensperger arbitrarily made the Georgia election results valid for Biden. After the count, Biden again leads by 12,000 votes that raised more questions.

Immediately after the server crashed, technicians had to resolve the problem, said the Fulton County election officials. A supplemental statement included the Georgia Secretary of State's office acknowledging the problem.

Trump's lawyers asked for the recount because of accusations that Georgia has intentionally approved falsified and illegal votes. One thing pointed out is that electoral officials did not audit the signatures of irreputable mail-in ballots, which is highly irregular.

The legal team of Trump said that the recounts should follow Georgia State Law to tee, the U.S. Constitution must be accorded to make all legal votes count. This means all procedure is followed, and nothing anomalous is detected in counting the votes.

Sidney Powell made headway in her case against Dominion voting machines and maybe an upset for the DEMS on December 14.

Related article: US Navy Veteran, Poll Watcher Says Missing USB Cards Used in 120,000 Shady Votes Uploaded

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.