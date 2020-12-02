Cliché as it may sound, it is true that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. One of the most popular breakfast meals is cereal, and may it be for children or adults; there is no denying that many people, especially Americans, love a bowl or two of their favorite cereal brand.

Cereals are fulfilling, tasty, nutritious, and perfect for those who are always on the go. There are so many brands out there, but only a few stood out.

Kellogg's Froot Loops

Kellogg's Froot Loops is loved by both children and adults. This cereal is perfect for those who are not into anything chocolatey in the morning. It is crunchy, fruity, sweet, and very satisfying that you will pour yourself another bowl.

Kellogg's Frosted Flakes Breakfast Cereal

Kellogg's Frosted Flakes Breakfast Cereal is a part of anyone's childhood, and some may have brought their love of the frosted flakes into adulthood. It is not your average corn flakes, it is oven-toasted, and it is frosted, so it matches cold milk, making it the perfect combination. And of course, who would not love seeing Tony the Tiger in the morning.

General Mills Cocoa Puffs

If you love chocolate, then General Mills Cocoa Puffs is the cereal for you. It has a very crunchy and puffed texture, and it slowly transforms into soft sponges that melt in your mouth. As the milk sets in and gets mixed with the chocolate balls, you will be able to enjoy a Cocoa Puffs chocolate milk drink.

General Mills Cinnamon Toast Crunch

Another amazing product from General Mills, the Cinnamon Toast Crunch is one of the best cereals and probably one of the most popular brands in the United States. It is made of crunchy and sweet little squares that slowly crumbles into pastry crusts as it sags. Not only can it be eaten during breakfast, but you can also even add it to baked goods.

Kellogg's Apple Jacks

Love fruity flavors? The Kellogg's Apple Jacks is the cereal that you should have in your pantry. It has the perfect balance between flavor and texture. It has crystalized flavor dots wrapped around each bright neon green and orange rings that add the apple-cinnamon kick and crunch to each bite of the cereal. It is also very aesthetically pleasing to look at due to its colors.

General Mills Lucky Charms

Add some color to your mornings with General Mills Lucky Charms. It is gluten-free, crunchy and the sweetness is just right. With the combination of cereal and rainbow marshmallows, watch as it slowly melts in your bowl and the rainbow colors make their way into the milk. You will definitely start your day the right way.

Kellogg's Raisin Bran

Kellogg's Raisin Bran is simple, basic, and has textural contrasts. The crunchy and crispy whole grain wheat and bran cereal flakes are mixed in with chewy and sweet raisins. This is one of the healthiest cereals on the market and it is perfect for those who are watching what they eat and those who wants a low-calorie, low-cholesterol breakfast meal.

