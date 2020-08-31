There is no meal like breakfast, and people around the world agree that it is the most important meal of the day. However, there is more to breakfast than just plates full of delicious food; it is also a time to relax and enjoy a meal before you start a busy day.

The United States has thousands of breakfast spots, from soft pancakes to crispy waffles, from eggs to perfect bacon, from complete breakfast set to on-the-go sandwiches, here are some of the breakfast spots that are worth visiting.

Russ & Daughter's Cafe in New York City, New York

For those who love bagels in the morning filled with cream cheese, this breakfast spot is for you. Located at the Lower East Side, this appetizing store opened in 2014. You can sit, eat and enjoy the ambiance, you also don't have to wait for several minutes to be served.

In Russ & Daughter's Cafe, you can pull up a chair and build your own bagel sandwich; they have cream cheese, smoked fish, tomatoes and capers. You can also go for chocolate-babka French toast and latkes crowned with sour cream and applesauce.

Also Read: 10 Best Fast Food Chain in the US

Willa Jeans in New Orleans, Louisana

Willa Jeans is famous for its biscuits. Chef Kelly Fields laminates the dough with thick sheets of butter, crafting biscuits almost like a croissant.

These square biscuits are flecked with pimento cheese and crackly boudin or with sausage gravy. Order one then dive into a bowl of shrimp and grits or braised short rib flush with caramelized pearl onion and crispy garlic.

Kihei Caffe in Maui, Hawaii

Kihei Caffe is located near Kalama Park and is the perfect spot for a casual breakfast. They offer stacks of buttermilk pancakes topped with macadamia nuts, coconut, pineapple, and chocolate chips. They also offer breakfast burrito with eggs, cheese, home fries, guacamole, and salsa.

The caffe also offers pork fried rice with a slew of pork products like ham, bacon, and Portuguese sausage, topped with a sunny-side-up egg. To finish it all off, you must try their cinnamon roll capped off with sweet icing.

Hominy Grill in Charleston, South Carolina

Hominy Grill is located in a tall red-painted house, with soaring windows streaming sunlight into the ground floor of its dining room.

The restaurant has a homey feel with wooden tables and the kitchen cooking up fried catfish and grits, fried green tomatoes drizzled with ranch and bread-pudding French toast soaked in bourbon caramel sauce.

If you are looking for something to launch you into a post-breakfast nap, you can try their Charleston Nasty Biscuit, which is a soft biscuit that severed in half, filled with crispy fried chicken and cheddar cheese, then slathered in sausage gravy.

Paperboy in Austin, Texas

The menu in Paperboy is limited to only a couple of items, but it is enough for the place to be filled with hungry customers in the morning.

The restaurant offers toast swiped with mascarpone and a dusting of cinnamon-sugar crumbles; they also offer Texas Hash and chilaquiles. Each dish is slipped into a brown-paper tray, ready to be eaten at one of the tables outside, served with a cup of coffee.

Related Article: Spiciest Food in the World for Adventurous Food Lovers

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.