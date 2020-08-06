Breakfast, as they say, is the most important meal of the day, and your morning fuel will depend on where you are in the world. From chickpea soup to cornbread cake, from pancakes to coconut jam toast, from cereals to rice meals, different countries have different specialties.

Even though the flavors and the combination of these meals from around the world is something you may not be familiar with, it is still worth a try. Here are the breakfast cultures of the world.

Switzerland

The Swiss have different breakfast sets on weekdays and weekends. On weekdays when most people are rushing in the morning, they stick with the traditional birchermüesli, which is a granola-style blend of nuts and fruits that is served over thick yogurt.

However, on weekends when people can have more time to enjoy their meal, they divulge on Swiss brunch. The brunch consists of roesti or potato pancakes, cold cuts, cheese, and zopf. Zopf is braided egg bread that is similar to challah or brioche, and it is served with butter, honey, and jam.

Japan

Japan loves savory food. Their breakfast meals are served in small plates, each with enough bites of different traditional Japanese dishes. The meal has miso soup, mackerel or salmon, pickled vegetables, and rice. Tamagoyaki, a sweet rolled omelet, is also the highlight of the meal.

Singapore

Singapore is known for its traditionally made noodles and dumplings made from scratch. If you even visit Singapore, kaya toast is a must-have in the morning. Kaya is a sweet jam that is made with coconut milk and eggs, it is perfectly paired with tea or coffee.

Australia

Australia's breakfast is one of the most fulfilling on the list. From grain bowls, avocado toasts to rice pudding with yogurt. You will definitely be satisfied. The breakfasts can range from farro bowl topped with a poached egg and pickled vegetables yogurt, seeds, and berries. Pair them up with a flat white, an espresso with a high ratio of steamed milk.

Germany

It is not surprising that Germany's breakfast consists of sausage and other meats. The breakfast spread is filled with different kinds of cold cuts, sausages, bread and rolls, cheeses, fresh fruit, soft-boiled eggs, and condiments like ham. The choices are meant for assembling as you please.

Brazil

Brazil's puffy baked cheese rolls called pao de queijo is a staple of the country's culture, and it is a part of their breakfast set. You can also go for bolo de fuba, which is a cornbread-style cake with a moist and creamy texture that comes from the addition of grated Parmesan cheese or shredded coconut.

Italy

Italians are too busy to eat a full breakfast, so you might think that most Italians go to coffee bars and drink espresso. But Italians always pair their coffee with Italian pastry. For the morning, cappuccino or espresso is usually paired with a cornetto or croissant, filled with Nutella or custard.

Russia

Caviar is usually a Russian breakfast food. Whether it is black caviar or red caviar, it remains a favorite topping for massive crepe-like blini or small oladyi pancakes.

On weekdays, breakfasts are simpler. Caviar is spread across dark, sweet rye bread that is known as black bread, sometimes with a smear of butter too. A pot of black tea is also a fixture on every Russian breakfast table.

