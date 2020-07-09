Come elections, every mail-in ballot will be protected from fraud with guardrails amidst claims that it might be fraudulent.

This is how a mail-in ballot works and how it keeps fraudulent votes from happening- employing human and computerized guardrails that will protect every vote, reported NBC News.

All mail-in ballots need to be confirmed by local electoral officials to see if any individual is a qualified voter. If all the voters are all verified by the electoral officials, the ballots will be sent to the printer. Ordinary paper is not used. Instead, it uses paper that is more resistant to electoral fraud is used. The most important feature is a barcode that can track the ballot just like any package.

Ballots are mailed to voters, but not always.

Not all mail-in ballots are sent to everyone. Some areas will require a specific request for that. Some places will actively send the most eligible voters application for that kind of ballot.

Examples of these places are Salt Lake County, Republican Utah, which are already sending these special ballots to all voters who are qualified. According to County Clerk Sherrie Swenson, noting that voters were almost 80% in 2018. This number she said was uncanny for County Clerk Sherrie Swenson midterm election, cited Salt Lake Tribune.

The ballot is done and ready for voters

One of the easiest steps is sending the special ballots by mail. The hard part is to make sure that ballots are sent before the deadline, unlike going to the polling places which is far easier.

The trick is to get people to fill up the ballot and mail it in. Getting through voters who will mail-in votes is a different process.

According to Democrat Suraj Patel, to get the mail-in votes needs a follow-up, running after constituents to return the ballot after voting. She added that getting the vote out on the last seven days of an election. Mentioning the last 8 weeks of an election as critical, confirmed in Press from.

All mail-in ballots are marked

When the voters are done choosing their pick on the ballot, next will be sealing the ballot, sign the ballot, and the last part is dropping them off in the mail. Democrats are more concerned about problems connected with these mail-in ballots if they can be counted by election day.

Transmission of mail is not the same all over the US and this a thorn for the democrats who need every last vote. If counted, the signature is checked for authenticity in the voter's register by a human or computer.

All the mail-in ballots are authenticated and counted

Most election by mail is simpler with fewer people checking the special ballots. Though to make sure that nothing goes amiss there will be a need for more sophisticated gear and professionals.

Swensen of Salt Lake County said that there are machines to count the vote as they come in.

The barcode found on the ballot envelope will log in the ballot associated with it, and marked as received.

Charles Stewart, an expert in voting tech said that communities who can afford the equipment for opening and getting the ballot are worth a lot. Not everyone can afford it, cited Yahoo News.

All these computerized and human guardrails are vital parts of the election process.

