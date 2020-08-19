If you're casting on election day with a mail-in vote there are guidelines to follow to avoid having it disqualified. Many Americans are going to opt for this system because of the pandemic fears or there is no chance to go to polling places.

On November 3, Americans will decide whether its Trump or Biden who will get the top position. People's choice may be based on the issues they stand for and how it would impact the U.S. after November, reported Newsweek.

Some crucial guidelines must be adhered strictly or the votes will not be counted.

When it comes to voting rules about absentee voting, it will vary in what state the voter lives in. Another consideration to quantify is what restriction are in place related to the pandemic.

There will be states that will need a justification not go to the polling places, instead choose to vote by mail. Such reasons might be injury, sickness, even disabilities, or out on business travel and vacation during the day of elections. Or sometimes a request needs to get filed by the voter. But for now, many states allow this form of voting especially during the pandemic.

Also read: Democrats Risk Facing Executive Action Due to Relief Bill Dispute, Says White house

Here is the most common mistake that usually nullifies votes:

Be very sure that the signature on the form is similar or it will signify a nullified vote. One fact to note is that a fourth of the votes mailed in are not allowed because the signature was not a match. Remember to use the exact signature that qualifies. Also, another fifth was nulled because of such a technically as forgetting to sign the mail-in form.

Always have the presence of mind to have the exact signature that is validated by the state. Having a vote counted via an absentee ballot should be done right since a mistake can be costly

Election and deadlines are important dates to fulfill. Be mindful to mark the calendar to be sure.

Most of the votes that were done via mail were not counted because a fourth of them did not reach before the deadline. The dates for the deadlines to send the vote is not the same for all states. It is best to check when the deadline comes and know when to get the ballot to where it should be.

Sometimes, there might be delays by the postal service, especially with the COVID-9 situation.

To make sure that a ballot reaches the counting, better send it in the earliest. Another option is checking how to shift to in person voting to new ballot.

Another thing is a ballot with no witness signature that is applicable depending on the state.

Residents of certain states must know those requirements, as some states will require it for the ballot to count. Better check what rules apply in the state resided in. Double check how the witness signature becomes valid too.

Sometimes it is the return materials that are flawed. It cannot be avoided but it does happens. Some physical condition prevent counting the ballots. When returning the ballot, make sure it is the one inside earlier in the return envelope.

These are what to look out for when opting for a mail-in vote.

Related article: US Election 2020: Guardrails on Mail-In Ballots is the Last Line of Defense Against Electoral Fraud

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.