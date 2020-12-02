Firefighters in Australia are grappling to hold reigns on a massive bushfire that has destroyed 40 percent of the UNESCO world heritage-listed Fraser Island, the world's largest sand island, prior to a heatwave hit on Monday.

The fire has been ravaging the area for over six weeks and is consuming massive swathes of the island's forests.

Australia Bushfire Devastates Fraser Island

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has requested a full review into the readiness and counter to the bushfire that has razed nearly half of K'gari or Fraser Island.

Authorities have dumped nearly 1 million liters of water and fire retardant gel on the flames. Firefighting efforts are underway in recent days and in the midst of bolstered threat levels for residents and tourists, reported The Sydney Morning Herald.

The bushfire has razed over 76,000 hectares (187,800 acres) of the island.

According to the state's emergency services in a statement, conditions remain unforeseeable and susceptible to quick change, adding that the staff and guests at one of the island's largest resorts must be prepared to leave anytime, reported Reuters.

Temperatures are reported to peak at 34 degrees Celsius (93 degrees Fahrenheit) on Monday as a heatwave prevails across the region. This has raised concerns that hotter conditions would bolster the flames.

According to incident controller James Haig, Fraser Island is very dry; that is why it can catch fire easily, reported CBS News.

The fire has also closed in on local attractions.

The fire and emergency services in the east of Queensland released a "prepare to leave" warning for the Kingfisher Bay Resort and Village on the island as flames in many areas threatened the region.

An estimated two-thirds of Queensland state, including Fraser Island, is currently affected by drought.

A recent report from Australia's top science and meteorology agencies indicated climate change is bolstering more extreme droughts, cyclones, and bush fires in Australia. They indicated the situation would aggravate as temperatures rise.

Since October, the bushfire is believed to have been started by an illegal campfire and has been burning on Fraser Island.

Numerous guests have been ferried off the island on Tuesday as weather conditions exacerbate.

"I think its frustrating for everybody, the fact that a campfire has started this fire. Having the impact that it has had, it started in a very, very remote part of the island... really difficult to access," according to Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Deputy Commissioner Mike Wassingm reported Reuters.

Australia is being seared a major heatwave, which has been mounting across the country's outback interior over the previous week and now shifting to the northeast.

Fraser Island firefighters are battling "very challenging weather conditions." However, they are stymied by limited access to the flames in the remote north of the island.

According to Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service, the bushfire was burning on 42 percent of the island but was not endangering properties. As the bushfire has inched closer to settlements lately, authorities have prohibited new visitors from traveling to the famous holiday destination and limited ferry services until further notice.

Emergency crews slowed the blaze through water bombs, but the fire service cautioned the situation could worsen.

