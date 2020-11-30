The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our lives could result in anxiety, stress, sadness, loneliness, boredom, or frustration. People feel different sometimes.

With rising novel coronavirus cases, social isolation from loved ones, and a loss of routine and purpose, the globe has been enduring a mental health crisis alongside the medical one this year.

A study in May concluded over a third of adults have symptoms of clinical anxiety or depression.

Thus, there is a dire need for focusing and directing valuable energy to what we can control.

Tips for COVID-19 Anxiety

During the global health crisis, we should manage two things simultaneously: 1.) Protecting ourselves from the coronavirus, and 2.) Protecting ourselves from anxiety.

Put these strategies into practice:

1. Stay Informed But Don't Obsessively Check the News



It is essential to stay informed, particularly regarding the events transpiring in your community, so you can adhere to advised safety guidelines and do your part to mitigate the prevalence of COVID-19, according to HelpGuide.

But it is vital to stay vigilant as there is a large amount of misinformation circulating. Stick to trustworthy sources such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the World Health Organization, and your local health authorities. However, you should limit how often you check for updates.

2. Take Care of Yourself and Your Community

Taking care of your family and friends and taking care of yourself should be balanced, according to the CDC.

Helping other people tackle stress, including providing social support, could make your community stronger. During the advent of increased social distancing, people could still maintain social connections and sustain their mental health. Zoom chats or phone calls could help you and your loved ones feel socially connected and less isolated.

3. Pay Attention to Your Psychological Experience

According to Rosan Gomperts, director of the Stanford Faculty Staff Help Center and a licensed clinical social worker, it is essential to pay attention to the physiological experience. Remember that you are doing OK and that nothing dangerous is happening to you at the moment.

Any time you are aware of feeling anxious during the day, practice breathing exercises to calm your nervous system.

4. Stay Active

You should utilize happy endorphins. Exercise does wonders for the immune system.

Aside from sustaining your health, it could provide emotional relief. Go for a jog or find a great cardio fitness app or video. Do anything that gets your heart pumping to help diminish stress and clear your mind.

5. Talk About Your Worries

It is cathartical.

It is perfectly normal to feel worried, helpless, or fearful regarding the current situation. Remember: it is OK to share your concerns with trusted people. Your sharing could also help them in some way too.

6. Tell Yourself Something that is Certain

"Uncertainty fuels anxiety," according to Natalie Dattilo, director of psychology in Brigham & Women's Hospital's department of psychiatry, reported Business Insider.

To counter the uncertainty surrounding you, remind yourself of something certain, no matter how minuscule.

