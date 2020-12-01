Microsoft is apparently gearing up to release Surface Pro and Surface Laptop's new versions in 2021. Korean Twitter user @Cozyplanes posted photos of the new Surface Pro 8 and Surface Laptop 4, currently being certified in the country.

Surface Pro 8, Surface Laptop 4

According to sources, new Surface devices would launch in mid-January 2021. They would showcase Intel's 11th Tiger Lake processors and Xe graphics support. The Surface Laptop 4, like its forerunner, is reportedly to include the AMD processor choice.

One of the two would reportedly feature LTE connectivity. The leak arrives thanks to Korea's certification agency which recently cleared the Surface Laptop 4 and two variants of the Surface Pro 8 for commercial retailing, reported News18.

The news points to the fact that the tech giant would soon be presenting the successors to Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3, reported Tech Briefly.

Both models have passed the Korean Technology and Standards Agency (KAST) certification and have been displayed in photos.

With the focus on Surface 2-in-1s, it could be easily forgotten how accomplished the traditional clamshell laptops of Microsoft are. The Surface Laptop line has been remarkably acclaimed since its launching in 2017, offering a lightweight alternative to the more upscaled Surface Book, reported Tech Advisor.

Every autumn for the past previous years, Microsoft has held a hardware event where they reveal everything from phones to fitness devices. This 2020, they unveiled the lower-priced laptop Laptop Go. Missing from that announcement were fresh versions of the Surface Pro and Surface Laptop.

The leaked photos confirm the devices would not be exhibiting new design elements. Microsoft is reportedly choosing to maintain the external chassis for every model the same as that of the previous model.

Also Read: Famous Firsts in TV History That Helped Shaped Television Industry

Both models appear identical to their predecessors. Surface Pro 8 would reportedly have an LTE variant, unlike the Surface Pro 7.

The devices may come with Intel 11th-gen CPUs with Microsoft's new Iris Xe graphics. The new Surface Laptop would continue to proffer the options between Intel and AMD processors.

Microsoft's Surface Pro 8 and Surface Laptop 4 have been leaked a number of times in the past few weeks. Both devices would possibly have an identical design. They look identical to how Microsoft's Surface laptops and tablets have appeared across generations.

Surface Laptop 4 has its typical squared edges. The Surface Pro 8 Windows tablet has the slightly angular sides that users have been accustomed to.

According to the leaks, the serial numbers of the new products would be 1960 for Surface Pro 8, 1950 for Surface Laptop 4, and 1961 for the LTE variant of the model.

A few weeks ago, a prototype of the Surface Pro 8 appeared on eBay. It was unveiled it would have the same 12.3-inch PixelSense screen and fairly sharp bezels, including a foot stand at the back.

Surface Laptop 4 would reportedly have versions with AMD processors. However, for the time being, it is not known what CPU selections it would offer.

Related Article: iPhone 13's New Design: Portless, More Exciting Features Leaked

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.