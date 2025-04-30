North Korea's Kim Jong Un Unveils Massive Warship, Fires Missiles In Show Of Power

North Korea has conducted the first test firing of its newly unveiled "Choe Hyon-class" warship, state-run news agency KCNA reported Wednesday.

The test included the launch of cruise and anti-air missiles, along with artillery firing, in an event attended by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and senior military officials.

The 5,000-ton warship, which North Korean media described as being equipped with the country's "most powerful weapons," was first revealed over the weekend. It is named after Choe Hyon, an anti-Japanese revolutionary fighter, according to KCNA.

During the weapons test, Kim stressed the strategic importance of strengthening North Korea's naval capabilities, stating: "The time has come for North Korea's navy to choose to accelerate nuclear armament for maritime sovereignty and for the sake of national defense."

The warship is expected to be handed over to the North Korean navy and enter service early next year, according to Kim's remarks during the launch ceremony.

However, international experts have cast doubt on the vessel's readiness. Satellite imagery analyzed by 38 North, a think tank specializing in North Korea, suggested that the ship may not yet be fully operational. The ship was seen being maneuvered with the help of tugboats, which "could indicate the lack of a functioning propulsion system," the think tank noted.

Meanwhile, South Korea's defense ministry confirmed that its intelligence agencies, along with those of the United States, are "closely monitoring North Korea's shipbuilding activities." The new warship has drawn significant attention amid concerns over the country's expanding military ambitions, particularly its push toward nuclear armament at sea.