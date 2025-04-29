World

Russia Is Demanding Ukrainian Land It Doesn't Currently Occupy To End War: Report

By
Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly demanding land that Moscow does not currently occupy as a condition to end the war in Ukraine, potentially complicating peace efforts further.

Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that the four regions in question are Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson. Russia staged referendums in the four regions months after the invasion and Putin said they would be "forever" part of Russia following the results, not recognized by the vast majority of the international community. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called them a "violation of the UN Charter and international law."

Moscow has not fully seized all regions, but the outlet detailed that Putin wants them in full as one of his conditions to end the war. Trump envoy Steve Witkoff sought to persuade him to agree on a ceasefire along the current frontlines, but Putin stood firmly by his demands, Bloomberg added, quoting people familiar with the issue.

The Trump administration said it's willing to walk away from talks if an agreement is not announced soon. But Trump changed his tune on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after meeting him at the Vatican during the funeral of Pope Francis, directing his latest criticism to Putin rather than him.

In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump said Russia's recent attacks, which killed several civilians, made him think that Putin "maybe doesn't want to stop the war, he's just tapping me along, and has to be dealt with differently, through 'Banking' or 'Secondary Sanctions?'"

While in the Vatican, Trump and Zelensky were captured facing one another for a conversation—their first one-on-one since their contentious Oval Office meeting in February in which Zelensky was berated for "disrespect" as the Ukrainian president cautioned skepticism toward Putin's interest in peace.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not immediately respond to Bloomberg's request for comment on the report, while U.S. National Security Council Spokesman James Hewitt said "we continue to make progress with both Ukraine and Russia to bring this conflict to a peaceful resolution."

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Vladimir putin, Donald Trump

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
ICE Arrests Nearly 800 Migrants in Florida in ‘First of

ICE Arrests Nearly 800 Migrants In 'First Of Its Kind' 4-Day 'Operation Tidal Wave'

US ICE
ICE Deports 2-Year-Old US Citizen: 'Illegal and Unconstitutional,' Says Judge
Spotify s among the winners on Wall Street since the start of the year, with its share price up 34 percent
Spotify Posts Record Profit In First Quarter
MEXICO-VIOLENCE-SECURITY-EASTER
Decapitated Bodies Discovered Near Acapulco's Tourist Zone In Guerrero
Lake
Teenager Dies By Drowning In Lake After Canoe Capsizes
Editor's Pick
California Hollywood Sign
Economy

California Overtakes Japan To Become World's Fourth-Largest Economy — But Challenges Loom

Gold hit $2,141.79 per ounce to break a record it had reached in December
China

China's First 'Gold Melting ATM' Goes Viral As Customers Deposit Jewelry, Get Paid For Value

Tauseef MUSTAFA
India

'Like A Storm': Witnesses Describe Deadly Kashmir Attack

Colombia
World

Colombia Faces Worst Humanitarian Outlook Since Peace Deal, Report Warns