Considering the firsts it made over history, broadcast TV has acted as an unofficial yardstick of social and technological progression. Starting from black-and-white to full-on color, the medium of television evolves alongside technology.

Television has been around longer than several people presume. It was only in the middle and late 1940s that it began to become a regular part of the household. From the early days of black and white 10" and 12" screens to the large screens of today, the medium has had it share of firsts in its history.

Firsts in TV History

Standard definition evolved to high definition which turned to 4K and analog evolved to digital. There is an entire series of social stigmas and politics determined by television executives and oversaw by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), reported Stacker.

We give you some of television's "firsts" and see how many you could remember:

1. First TV Drama

In 1930, the first TV drama was used by the British Broadcasting Corporation for an experiment. This comprised three characters that spanned a short length of half an hour, reported Night Moves Online.



The experiment was marked as a triumph, setting forth the future of scripted television.

2. First TV Commercial

The world's first television commercial was broadcasted for the Bulova Watch Company. It was merely ten seconds long and cost between $4 and $9 to develop.

It was viewed by an estimated 4,000 people in New York.

3. First Live Sports Broadcast

The Summer Olympics in 1936 held in Berlin made many strides in modernizing the Olympic Games. Aside from being the first Olympics to be broadcasted on TV, it was the first live televised sporting event in the globe.

Over 70 hours of coverage were broadcasted to distinct rooms across Berlin.

4. First Televised Children's Show

There are only a few TV shows to claim to be the first created for kids. Early innovators include puppet shows "Howdy Doody," "Kukla, Fran and Ollie," and "Captain Kangaroo." Such television shows would feature warm hosts, a colorful roster of characters and props.

These shows also paved the way for the classic "Sesame Street."

5. Sponsored Programs

Sponsored shows were popular with big brands including Mattel, Colgate, and Coca-Cola.

These products were introduced amid the programs and at times made it into the name of the show including "The Colgate Comedy Hour."

6. First Televised Religious Service

Prior to the advent of televangelists, standard religious services were televised for the public. "The Protestant Easter Services" was aired on March 24, 1940 and became the first religious service to be broadcasted on NBC in New York.

An hour later, the "Roman Catholic Easter Services" was also broadcasted on television.

7. First Evening News Shows

In 1947, broadcasting on the DuMont Television Network, "The Walter Compton News" was considered to be the first evening news show on TV.

Set in Washington DC, the 15-minute newscast aired with minimal production.

