Mexican Agent Who Survived Cartel Attack That Downed His Helicopter Murdered

A former Mexican federal police agent who survived a helicopter crash in 2015 was killed this week by the same cartel that downed the aircraft.

Iván Morales Corrales and his wife were shot and killed in the municipality of Temixco by a group of gunmen who intercepted their vehicle and opened fire.

According to El Diario de Morelos, the suspects fired 15 shots at Corrales' van. Witnesses told the newspaper the attackers fled immediately afterward, escaping on motorcycles that were waiting for them nearby.

First responders and law enforcement who arrived at the scene confirmed that both victims died from multiple gunshot wounds. The bodies were taken to the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo) for further investigation.

So far, no arrests have been made. However, sources from the Morelos Attorney General's Office cited by El Universal said one line of investigation involves a possible revenge linked to his past as a federal agent.

Morales: one of nine survivors of 2015 Jalisco Cartel attack

The murder of the former federal agent comes nearly 10 years after he was involved in a secret mission led by Mexico's Secretariat of Defense to capture Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera Cervantes, leader of the Cártel Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG).

On May 1, 2015, "Operación Jalisco" was launched on the southern coast of the state to capture the Jalisco Cartel leader. It was based on information from federal authorities indicating that "El Mencho" was hiding near the municipality of Villa Purificación.

Although no details were released about the operation, CJNG members were waiting for the convoy and opened fire on three helicopters carrying 18 agents.

Cartel members used military-grade weapons to repel the operation, including a Browning M2 heavy machine gun, a Barrett M82 anti-material rifle, and a Soviet-made RPG-7 rocket launcher, originally designed to destroy tanks.

In a 2023 interview with Univisión, Morales recalled the moment grenades struck the helicopter he was aboard, causing the pilot to lose control.

"Many of the personnel with us died right then," Morales said.

Of the 18 people on board, only nine survived, many with serious injuries. Morales said he initially escaped the helicopter without major wounds, but while he repelled the attack from CJNG members his uniform caught on fire. He removed his jacket and bulletproof vest and rolled on the ground to extinguish the flames. "That's what saved me," he said. "I rolled on the ground to put myself out because this part of my clothing was still on fire."

After hiding behind a rock for several minutes, he was rescued and transported to Mexico's Central Military Hospital, where he was placed in a medically induced coma for months. Morales suffered third-degree burns over 70% of his body and underwent 15 reconstructive surgeries.

In December 2015, then-President Enrique Peña Nieto awarded him the Police Medal of Merit for his bravery and resilience.

Testimony against "El Menchito"

According to a report by Milenio, Morales was believed to be among the anonymous witnesses who testified in the U.S. federal case against Rubén Oseguera González, also known as "El Menchito," the son of the Jalisco Cartel boss.

"El Menchito," who served as second-in-command of the cartel for seven years, was extradited to the United States in February 2020. He was sentenced to life in prison and ordered to forfeit more than $6 billion in drug trafficking proceeds in March.

The outlet detailed that one witness was described as a Mexican federal police officer with a face disfigured by burns had escaped from a burning helicopter and taken cover under enemy fire. While the name was not disclosed, the account closely matched details Morales had shared in previous interviews.

According to U.S. authorities involved in the trial, "El Menchito" ordered the helicopter to be shot down to prevent the capture of his father. Morales' testimony allowed a jury to find Oseguera González guilty of trafficking cocaine and methamphetamine, and of using firearms and destructive devices.

