The alleged electoral fraud issues in the United States' Presidential Election seem to reach its known allies' shores. Particularly the leader of Brazil, President Jair Bolsonaro, known to be a staunch supporter of his United States counterpart, former President Donald Trump.

Brazil's President, Jair Bolsonaro, when asked after casting his votes on the country's municipal election, stated that he had heard about the allegations of electoral fraud.

According to him, he has a lot of information regarding the alleged electoral fraud. That is why he will take a step back and wait for a little before recognizing the result of the Presidential Election and Biden's win.

In his interview after the election day with Fox News, President Donald Trump also claims that electoral fraud transpired during the Presidential Elections and that most Democrats believed the alleged electoral fraud. Trump had stated that this electoral fraud played a part in his opponent's alleged win and that there is a possibility that the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Justice have been involved.

Trump also said that it is unbelievable that those engaged in electoral fraud can get away after this and affect future elections. In his Sunday Morning Future's interview, he says that the United States Presidential Elections were rigged.

Any result regarding the Former President's submitted case on the Supreme Court about his claims also remains unheard; thus, the transition to power of the election winner Joe Biden was said to be inevitable.

Due to the allegations of widespread electoral fraud, the Presidential seat's transition to the former Vice President has been delayed, as many of Trump's loyalists tried to fight the case against election fraud. The General Services Administration postponed the release of his funds.

The General Services Administration is the United States federal agency responsible for the release of funds for the winning candidate to begin their work even before the inauguration.

On the other hand, Brazil's Conservative leader President Jair Bolsonaro admitted that Brazil's electronic voting system was also prone to abuses or illegal activities such as electoral fraud. He urges the public that it is imperative to change the structure and get back to the paper ballot system for future elections, especially for the country's 2022 Presidential Elections.

President Jair Bolsonaro, who is often referred to as the "Trump of the Tropics" about his United States counterpart, also uses the same strategy to appeal to the right-wing populist.

He is also known for his campaign to ease movement restrictions even amidst the pandemic claiming that it will disappear in due time and emphasize that economic loss was more important to consider than the ongoing might of the Covid-19 pandemic.

