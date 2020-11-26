A controversial planned mine in Alaska was ended by the Trump administration on Wednesday. The year's battle to start the controversial Pebble Mine, situated close to the world's largest natural salmon fishery in Bristol Bay, Alaska, was formally stopped by the United States Army Corps of Engineers on Wednesday.

Market Watch announced on Wednesday that the project was to become a huge gold and copper excavation site, as deep as the Grand Canyon, led by Pebble Limited Partnership, a United States spinoff of the Canadian mining company Northern Dynasty Minerals, and therefore would produce waste which would fill 3,900 NFL football stadiums.

In a comment, the Army Corps stated that it had decided that the intentions of the company as to how to rid of the waste production did "not comply with Clean Water Act guidelines and concluded that the proposed project is contrary to the public interest."

"This action is based on all available facts and complies with existing laws and regulations," they added. "It reflects a regulatory process that is fair, flexible and balanced."

There had been a shock in the dismissal. It is in contrast with the initiatives of President Donald Trump to support Alaska's energy growth, such as starting a new part of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to fracking, as well as other national measures to tone down environmental regulations, which would favor oil and gas and many other sectors.

The Executive of the Pebble Limited Partnership, the developer of the project, had stated that he was saddened at the verdict, mainly after the corps stated in a July environmental impact statement that fishery and mine might coexist.

"One of the real tragedies of this decision is the loss of economic opportunities for people living in the area," John Shively, the CEO of the mining company, stated in a comment regarding the Army Corps decision. "The EIS clearly describes those benefits, and now a politically driven decision has taken away the hope that many had for a better life."

They are contemplating their next move, he added, which may include an appeal of the verdict of the corps.

The executive director of the community called Commercial Fishermen for Bristol Bay, Katherine Carscallen, stated: "Today Bristol Bay's residents and fishermen celebrate the news that Pebble's permit has been denied; tomorrow we get back to work."

"We've learned the hard way over the last decade that Pebble is not truly dead until protections are finalized," she added. The organization wishes Congress to pass legislation dedicated to protecting the region.

Shively suspected the verdict of becoming "politically motivated" and alluded to the assertion of President-elect Joe Biden that more copper would be required as the nation tries to encourage renewable energy. At the same time, Biden flatly stated that he would not back the Pebble Mine project.

On Wednesday, Alaskan legislators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, both representatives of the Republican Party, praised the decision by the Army Corps.

"This is the right decision, reached the right way," he said in a comment. "It should validate our trust and faith in the well established permitting process used to advance resource development projects throughout Alaska," he added.

