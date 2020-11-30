A busload of MAGA supporters is coming from Florida and dubbing their ride to swing states lost due to poll irregularities the "March For Trump". Another solid show of support for one of the most popular grassroots president in America.

Last Sunday, Trump supporters started a two-week caravan called 'March for Trump' from Florida. Their destination is the East coast, and the swing states called losses of Trump but are not final. The media is not a judge of losses or wins, but they just report.

This group of ardent Trump fans kicked it off in Doral that was near Club Mar-a-Lago, and a place Trump went for short breaks from the White House, reported Daily Mail.

Organizers are making the tour to visit the country and having another massive march for Trump in the nation's capital on December 12 as the highlight.

A message that the caravan is spreading is to go to the streets and tell the D.C. Swamp that Americans want their Election Integrity back. Leaders of the caravan want others to join their fleet to freedom. If anyone is interested, it was announced on the March for Trump website.

Many of the Trump supporters had signs that had 'Stop The Steal,' then chanted it like a mantra of their commitment to President Trump's victory. Many of them do not believe Biden has won legitimately in these areas at all.

The battle cry for the President and his MAGA supporters after the setbacks in the swing states mention that evidence of fraud should be proven if Biden's camp is guilty of massive fraud.

Banners of Trump were seen, and calls were shouted out loud to massive crowds in Florida who want justice done in the massive election fraud. Many of the protestors believe the results were cheated on.

They made two stops in Florida last Sunday before the Trump caravan continued to neighboring Georgia and the Carolinas as the next stops.

The caravan will hit Iowa in the west with a rolling on to many of the swing states that had Trump voted flipped to Biden. These are states that include Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan.

Its finale will be in Washington D.C. on December 12 in the capital, linking with another MAGA rally with about 5,000 more Trumpers to cheer on the incumbent.

Scheduled two days before the Electoral College give their consent on December 14 from all states in the United States. It is the final consensus that leads the U.S. in the next four years. Many believe that Trump won the actual vote, not Biden.

Organizers believe that the President needs to hear them, and they want him to protect their trust. Never to concede, and 'March for Trump' wants the truth from those concerned, said the organizers.

Before the tour, a crowd of supporters did the 'Million MAGA March' to air support for the President and express doubt over the electoral results. Giving all-out support to the cases calling out cheating

This caravan, dubbed as 'March For Trump' with MAGA supporters, is what the real America stands for.

