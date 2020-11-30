On Saturday, Massachusetts's police have posted security footage of a man suspected to be connected to a string of "unprovoked attacks" on ten random people in the city of Waltham.

The footage captures a male in a large apartment complex north of downtown Waltham who has been recently confirmed by the Waltham Police Department to have committed five of the attacks.

Waltham, Massachusetts, residents are now on alert since authorities have announced that at least ten individuals have been assaulted in a series of unprovoked attacks, which have escalated since November 10 by an unidentified attacker. The police department stated that such attacks took place around 5:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

NBC Boston confirmed that since then, around five people are being attacked in downtown Waltham.

The police chose not to answer a request for further information immediately; however, the department confirmed that one of the attacks was on a United States Postal Service Carrier. A USPS spokesperson also did not directly respond to requests for comment.

Detective Sgt. Steve McCarthy had this to say in a statement: "Waltham police are using all means necessary to bring these cases to an end as quickly as possible."

One of the victims, David Cameros, told ABC partner network WCVB-TV in Boston that he had been assaulted nearby his apartment building on Wednesday night. He said that he had only thrown out his trash and had been chatting on his mobile phone while having a cigarette when he was hit in the head with what he thought was a baseball bat.

The attack left him with a cracked skull, NBC Boston confirmed, and he was seen in the hospital with a head wrapped in bandages and a severely bruised eye in photos shared with the station.

"I don't know if it is only one or there are more attackers. The aggressor always attacks from behind," Cameros added.

The attacker can be seen walking and running in the security footage.

Who will be next?

"Who will be next? I think that's the thing that has everybody on the edge of their seat now," a Waltham resident asked, concerned. "You don't see a pattern here. You just see man after man. Who is next? Will it be me?"

Near the same apartment building, five of the attacks happened, and another five took place in the city's downtown area. After sunset, these attacks occurred.

The neighboring gas station clerk, Carmen Figueroa, is not happy with the person who has been assaulted on Wednesday night.

"This man walks up and down here every day," she stated of his friend who had been a victim of the attack. "It's just hard that he can't go from his job to his house without being assaulted. He's the nicest person you would ever meet."

She had labeled the attacker as "a hateful person that has nothing better to do than assaulting people and just a plain coward really."

Waltham Police encouraged people living in the community to be mindful of their neighborhood.

"Now I have to tell my customers to watch their back while they're pumping gas," stated Figueroa.

READ MORE ON HNGN:

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.