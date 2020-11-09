One of the recent election issues is the mail-in ballots that should have been accounted for already. A federal judge is applying pressure on USPS to produce before state deadlines run out.

Despite the allegations in the last election of voting irregularities, the DEMS ex-VP Joe Biden has been declared the victor in this electoral process. But, the count of the ballots is still contested by the Republicans to this time.

Under orders, the U.S. Postal Service should look for all the ballots twice a day, and send to concerned states that have not stopped their count. Most importantly, let all legal ballots be sent on time without delays.

The importance of these votes will not change the election results, reflecting the actual vote count in the state's certified vote count.

U.S. District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan sent out orders as empowered by his office to the USPS this week because of reports that the mail service had insufficient numbers of deliveries. Incompatibility with numbers of the ballots received over how many were sent back, underlined with reasonable doubt by those concerned, reported USA Today.

After the federal judge's order, the mail service has located and sent out thousands of ballots. Sullivan then gave the mail service commands to keep on looking and report how well they were doing. All the searches for ballot even after deadlines.

Last Friday, the federal judge demanded the USPS to give an adequate reason for its dismal performance in processing the ballots. He did not give priority to the order earlier to the reports on non-election related mail.

Lawyers cite documents that show to the court about 40,000 ballots sent from the postal service last Thursday. Electoral votes were counted in the states deciding the outcome of the election between Biden and President Donald Trump deciding votes that would decide who will the election. As of this writing, Joe Biden won by a slim margin.

Both Pennsylvania and North Carolina were hotly contested by the DEMS and the GOP for either side last Friday. Sources told postal workers were able to locate about 2,243 undelivered ballots during the sweeps Thursday. Per the federal orders, the postal service sent the located ballot to the concerned election offices.

As of this time, North Carolina is still counting all ballots till nine days later, with the proviso if they are postmarked by election day.

For the post sent ballots in Pennsylvania, the deadline is Friday, and if postmarked by 5 pm on the election. This is based on a ruling by a federal judge ruled on by the U.S. Supreme court.

The Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito gave the order to all boards of election in Pennsylvania to keep all the ballots via mail after 8:00 pm. He indicated that it be kept secure from other ballots voted on. To be counted as separately.

According to the federal order, all facility managers in eight states should coordinate with local elections officials to have the ballots before expiration in states. They are Illinois, Ohio, Iowa, Maryland, Mississippi, North Dakota, West Virginia, and Alaska. In two weeks, the post sent ballot will in 16 states in 14-days. California's will be on November 21.

The federal judge giving orders finding the mail-in ballots expects the USPS to comply.

